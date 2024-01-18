Cote d’Ivoire’s Elephants will go all out against Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Thursday, setting the stage for a blockbuster encounter at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara.

This Group A fixture is not just another game; it’s a clash of African giants, each carrying the weight of history and the hopes of their football-mad nation.

While the Elephants got off to a flying start with a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau’s Wild Dogs on the opening day of the tournament, the Eagles could only force Equatorial Guinea to a 1-1 draw on Day 2.

For those who believe in history repeating itself, facing and overcoming the Elephants will be a good omen for the Super Eagles, who are seeking a fourth African crown. The Eagles have played the Elephants in all of their three title-winning campaigns.

In 1980, they played to a 0-0 result in Lagos; in 1994, there was that epic encounter that ended 2-2, and the Eagles won on penalties; and in 2013, the Eagles triumphed 2-1 over a Didier Drogba-led Cote d’Ivoire team in a remarkable quarter-final in Rustenburg.

The last meeting between the two sides was on 11 January 2015, in a friendly match that was won 1-0 by the Elephants. However, with a continental title at stake, an explosive encounter that should be a great advertisement for the African game is on the cards.

The Super Eagles are in a must-not-lose situation, or they face the possibility of an embarrassing early exit.

What the coaches are saying

At Wednesday’s pre-match conference in Abidjan, Coach José Peseiro expressed confidence in the Super Eagles coming out victorious in this epic battle

Peseiro: “We have what it takes to win the game tomorrow (Thursday), and there’s nothing to change in my team because we created a lot of goal-scoring opportunities in our game against Equatorial Guinea, and we hope to utilise the opportunities this time and score goals.”

Jean-Louis Gasset said, “We are relieved; the pressure was so strong. We had seven players who started the match (against Guinea-Bissau) who were playing in their first AFCON.

“Not everything went well, but we are relieved. All the matches we have seen have a different scenario. In the match against Nigeria, they had one or two opportunities against Equatorial Guinea. If you don’t make your superiority count, the opponent will become confident. There are no more small teams.”

Form guide

Ivory Coast (all competitions): D-D-W-W-W-W

Nigeria (all competitions): D-W-D-D-L-D

Team News

Sebastian Haller, a notable absentee in the opening game, remains doubtful against Nigeria. Despite not scoring for Dortmund in the Bundesliga this season, he has scored three times for Cote d’Ivoire since October.

With Krasso leading the line against Guinea-Bissau, expect him to partner with Jeremie Boga and Celta Vigo’s Jonathan Bamba.

Ibrahim Sangare and skipper Franck Kessie will continue their midfield partnership alongside the impressive matchday 1 goal-scorer, Yaya Fofana.

Sporting Lisbon’s Ousmane Diomande and Evan Ndicka are likely to form the central defence, with Wilfried Singo and Ghislain Konan remaining at full-back.

Nigeria’s midfield will be without Alhassan Yusuf, who suffered a thigh injury in the opening match. With this development, Southampton’s Joe Aribo will probably join Frank Onyeka and Alex Iwobi in the midfield.

Victor Osimhen, fresh off his opening goal, will lead the attack alongside Moses Simon and Ademola Lookman.

The team is expecting to keep the back four, consisting of Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, William Troost-Ekong, and Zaidu Sanusi, unchanged, while Stanley Nwabali will be in goal.

Expected starting lineups

Cote d’Ivoire: Y. Fofana; Singo, Diomande, Ndicka, Konan; Kessie, Sangare, S. Fofana; Boga, Krasso, Bamba

Nigeria: Nwabali; Aina, Ajayi, Troost-Ekong, Sanusi; Onyeka, Aribo, Iwobi; Simon, Lookman, Osimhen

Prediction: Cote d’Ivoire 1-2 Nigeria

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

