Nigeria’s Super Eagles face a crucial clash against host nation Cote d’Ivoire on Thursday, with their AFCON campaign hanging in the balance after a shaky start.

Captain Ahmed Musa, ever the optimist, sat down for an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES in Abidjan, offering his insights on the tournament so far and Nigeria’s preparations for the upcoming match.

On the tournament

“We’re gearing up for the second game with the host country, and we know it won’t be an easy one,” Musa acknowledged. “Playing against the hosts is always tough, but we’re ready for the challenge.”

He acknowledged the unpredictability of African football, stating, “All the matches in the tournament are very funny. African football is not about quality players, so you have to give a lot on the pitch.”

The shaky start

Responding to concerns about Nigeria’s draw against Equatorial Guinea, Musa offered a pragmatic view: “We didn’t lose the game, and every match is important. We’re doing our best to play well.”

Looking ahead to Thursday’s match, Musa revealed, “We’ve gone back to the drawing board and addressed our mistakes. We’re going into the game with the determination to win. We know it’s a crucial moment, and we want to make our country proud.”

He kept details of a lengthy team meeting among the players under wraps, stating, “This is a secret that I can’t tell.”

Injuries to players

Acknowledging the challenge of injuries, Musa said, “In football, you have to expect the unexpected. Injuries have affected us a lot, but we can’t dwell on that. We have to pray for their recovery and focus on the next game.”

Unwavering belief

Despite the challenges, Musa remains confident in the team’s ability to succeed. “Do I still believe the Super Eagles can do it again?” he asked rhetorically. “Insha Allah, I still have that belief.”

