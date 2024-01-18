Super Eagles’ striker Sadiq Umar, whose participation at the AFCON in Ivory Coast ended abruptly because of a knee injury that was supposed to rule him out for three weeks, was in action for his Spanish club Real Sociedad’s Copa del Rey clash on Wednesday night against Osasuna at Estadio El Sadar.

Umar started on the bench for Real Sociedad, and he replaced Andre Silva in the 73rd minute in his club’s 2-0 victory. He registered just a shot on target and six touches during his involvement in the game.

How it started

Sadiq Umar should have been with the Super Eagles squad as they prepare to face Cote d’Ivoire on Thursday, but Paul Onuachu replaced him after the Eagles’ medical team declared he needed three weeks to recuperate.

But Umar’s participation for his club in Spain may have proven the Eagles’ medical team was wrong with their prognosis and decision.

There was a media furore immediately after videos emerged of the striker training on Monday in Spain after being ruled out of action last Saturday.

Last Thursday, 11th January, Sadiq Umar’s chances of participating at the AFCON became uncertain after the Nigeria Football Federation released a statement about the striker as reported by this newspaper.

Umar “copped an injury on the back of his left knee during our friendly match against Guinea in Abu Dhabi on 8 January, which led to a penalty against our opponents,” as stated by NFF media director Ademola Olajire while refuting the claim.

Umar became the third Super Eagles player to be ruled out of the AFCON after Jose Peseiro released the final squad list earlier this month.

Meanwhile, to avoid hindering the progress of the team, the NFF invited Paul Onuachu as soon as possible to salvage the situation by replacing Umar.

Just as Terem Moffi replaced the injured Victor Boniface, Umar’s position in the Super Eagles was farmed out to Onuachu, who hurriedly arrived last Saturday in camp ahead of Nigeria’s first game against Equatorial Guinea.

But the injury situation of Sadiq took another twist after sports journalist Oma Akatugba tweeted on X that the “injured” player has been undergoing training instead of rehabilitation with the team.

NFF reacts

Before last night’s recent evidence, NFF, through its media officer, Ademola Olajire, had already refuted claims that the team’s medical team was incompetent. However, recent evidence has proven their decision to be wrong.

According to the statement, the NFF stated that the removal of Umar from the team was strictly based on medical advice from the team’s medical practitioners.

“The medical team advised that he be substituted as a cautionary measure, but he said he was fine and could continue the game. At halftime, he said he reiterated that he was good to continue playing, and he played the entire 90 minutes.

“However, the following day, he woke up to see the knee swelling, and the medical team had to apply ice, which is the normal thing. The same day, we had to travel to Lagos, and on the 10 January, flew to Abidjan. Then, the swelling became worse.

“Most of the reports we have seen are not a true representation of what actually happened. We have a very competent medical team who are well-trained in sport and exercise medicine and highly experienced and exposed to the most modern techniques and practices.

“They followed all due processes and protocols in tandem with the consultant knee surgeon that the player himself contacted in Spain before the decision was made in the interest of the nation and the career of the player.

“As much as the medical team has refused to join issues with anyone due to their professional patience and privacy policy, we will not allow anyone to rubbish our collective responsibility as Team Nigeria to this Africa Cup of Nations championship.

“We reiterate that the player was carried along throughout the process, and he started his rehabilitation with the team physiotherapist before he returned to his club in Spain.”

Peseiro’s stand

While speaking with journalists ahead of the Super Eagles clash with Cote d’Ivoire on 18 January, Jose Peseiro said the uproar surprised him after Umar’s swift return to action in Spain.

According to the gaffer, he said what he only did was follow the discretion of the team’s medical professionals.

“I received a report from the medical tests that he is injured and cannot recover in 15 days at least.

“The report was sent to his club, and they said the player must come back for his recovery. It was even said there was a possibility of carrying out surgery.

“We did a meeting with the player and our staff, but the player wanted to stay like me, and for that, I chose him. But on the last day, for the replacement of players, we decided to replace him.”

As it stands, only Umar can shed light on the situation.

An untold story

According to a sports journalist who was present at the scene, Umar wasn’t in terrible shape when he was sidelined before eventually being ruled out of the competition.

The journalist disclosed that before he was eventually ruled out of the tournament, Peseiro called him and spoke silently with him, after which Umar did not take part in training. Later that day, the NFF announced that Onuachu would take his place.

What happened? Why did the medical team come to that quick conclusion, or are unseen hands manipulating the team behind the scenes? Many questions that need answers as the Eagles continue their quest for a fourth AFCON title in Cote d’Ivoire.

