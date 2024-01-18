Captain Romain Saïss, Azzedine Ounahi, and Youssef En-Nesyri scored Morocco’s three goals in a dominant victory over Tanzania on Wednesday in San-Pedro, which confirmed their status as the highest-ranked team in Africa and tournament favourites.

Seeking their first AFCON title in almost 50 years, Wednesday’s win strengthened Morocco’s position as not just Group F but tournament favourites, building on their impressive run to the World Cup semi-finals last year.

Morocco’s starting lineup boasted seven players from their World Cup squad, showcasing their depth and experience.

This was in contrast with Tanzania’s Syli Stars, whose team included players from lower-tier leagues and players without clubs. The gulf in quality was evident, with Morocco controlling the game from the start.

The first goal came about when on-loan Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech smashed a vicious free kick that Tanzania goalkeeper Aisha Manula failed to grasp, and Saiss pounced on the rebound to give Morocco the lead.

Tanzania’s hopes were further diminished when Novatus Miroshi received a second yellow card and was sent off.

Ounahi capped off a fine move to make it 2-0 in the 76th minute, and Youssef En-Nesyri converted a low cross to seal the win after a VAR check confirmed the goal.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui acknowledged the pressure of expectation but emphasised their focus and respect for their opponents.

DR Congo, Zambia share the spoils

The second Group F match saw DR Congo and Zambia play out a 1-1 draw.

Kings Kangwa’s first-half lob gave Zambia the lead, but Yoane Wissa equalised for DR Congo straight after. The VAR review overturned a potential penalty for DR Congo, keeping the scoreline unchanged.

This draw marked Zambia’s return to the AFCON after a three-edition absence, and Coach Avram Grant is seeking their first win since their surprise title in 2012.

