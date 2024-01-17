The 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations is ongoing, and here are some records that have the potential to be broken during the ongoing tournament.

Player Records

André Ayew (Ghana)

Currently tied with three players, André Ayew (Ghana) can become the sole holder of the record for goals in the most tournaments.

Ayew has scored a goal in a record-breaking six AFCON tournaments, and this could be his seventh. But the Black Stars need all their stars to shine when they confront Egypt on Thursday.

Youssef Msakni (Tunisia)

The star player for the Carthage Eagles can join four other players in the record for the most tournaments with a goal. He has already scored in five Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, and this tournament is his sixth. His 100th-cap milestone was spoiled by the 1-0 defeat to Namibia on Tuesday.

Msakni of Tunisia and Ayew of Ghana have equalled the record for the most appearances in the Africa Cup of Nations, and they are taking part in their eighth tournament at the 2023 AFCON. This achievement places them in the company of Rigobert Song from Cameroon and Ahmed Hassan from Egypt.

Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) or André Ayew (Ghana)

One or both could join six other players who have won the top goal scorer of the tournament on two separate occasions: Aboubakar won the award in 2021 and Ayew in 2015

Sadio Mané (Senegal) or Ismaël Bennacer (Algeria)

One could join Ahmed Hassan as the only player to win the award for the most valuable player on two occasions. Mané won this award in 2021, and Bennacer in 2019—both of them are at this year’s tournament.

Country records

Pharaohs of Egypt

Egypt has extended its record for the most overall appearances at the Africa Cup of Nations. This is the Pharaoh’s 26th appearance. Egypt could also extend its record for the most titles.

They have won the tournament seven times, so a win in 2024 would make it their eighth.

Egypt could extend its record for the most overall points gained in the all-time Africa Cup of Nations ranking table, where points are awarded for wins and draws. They have amassed 200 points, with Ghana and Nigeria in second and third place, with 183 and 181 points, respectively.

An appearance in the final will also extend Egypt’s record for the most appearances in finals; they have appeared 10 times, and this could be their 11th appearance.

Egypt could extend their record for the most hat tricks; they have scored six. Hossam Hassan scored the last one in 1998.

Super Eagles of Nigeria

If the Eagles finish first, second, or third, they will extend their record as the country with the most medals (gold, bronze, and silver). They have won 15 medals, with Egypt (13 medals) and Ghana (10 medals) in second and third place, respectively.

Nigeria could also extend its record for the most bronze medals won in the Africa Cup of Nations. They have placed third eight times, so a third-place finish in 2024 will make it their ninth bronze medal.

If they end up second, they would tie Ghana as the nation with the most silver medals since it would be their fifth.

Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire

Ivory Coast will break the record for the longest streak of host countries not winning the Africa Cup of Nations, which has lasted since 2006, if they win the final on 11 February. Egypt was the last hosting country to win.

Teranga Lions of Senegal

Coach Aliou Cissé (Senegal) will join Hassan Shehata (Egypt) and Charles Gyamfi (Ghana) as the only coaches to retain the AFCON title if he leads Senegal to a successful defence.

Senegal could become only the fourth nation to defend its title in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Black Stars of Ghana

Ghana could extend its record for the most silver medals won in the Africa Cup of Nations. They have been beaten in the final five times, so a second place in 2024 would make it their sixth silver medal.

Carthage Eagles of Tunisia

Tunisia extended its record for the most consecutive appearances. This is their 16th consecutive appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations.

