The Edo State Football Association (Edo FA) held a special ceremony in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, on Tuesday to recognise and honour Super Eagles players Ahmed Musa and Victor Osimhen.

The brief ceremony, held at the Pullman Abidjan Hotel, saw Edo FA representatives present souvenirs to both players in appreciation for their contributions to Nigerian football and their Edo State heritage.

In his remarks, Edo FA Chairman Fred Newton Erhunmwunsein praised Musa and Osimhen for being “good ambassadors of Nigeria and the good people of Edo state.”

He conveyed the good wishes of Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki and assured the players of “maximum support and prayers from the Edo people who are eager to receive the players once they conquer Africa again.”

Mr Erhunmwunsein stated, “On behalf of the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, the Sports Commission chairman, Yusuf Alli, members of the Edo State FA, and the good people of Edo State, we are proud to have you in our family and happy to see your exploits for your club and country.”

Osimhen, the reigning African Footballer of the Year, responded by thanking the Edo FA for their gesture, specifically mentioning Chairman Erhunmwunse and Head of Media and ICT Committee Kenedy Ugbodaga.

He revealed his last visit to Edo State was for his mother’s burial and promised to return “this summer.”

Osimhen also announced plans to host a tournament in his name as a way of giving back to the “vibrant Edo State youth” he has been an inspiration to over the years.

Musa, the Super Eagles captain, expressed his joy at connecting with his late mother’s home state.

He stated, “Yes, I feel very happy. I am always proud of where my mom comes from. I have started discussing with the FA, and we will continue the discussions to see what I can do.”

Musa emphasised the importance of acknowledging his Edo roots, saying, “I think this is a good opportunity because many people don’t know I am also from Edo State. When I do a thing like this, they will know.”

He concluded by reiterating his unwavering support for the Edo FA, declaring, “Of course, the Edo FA can count on me for support, anytime, anywhere, and any day.”

