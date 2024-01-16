Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi has stated that the Nigeria national football team must go for as many goals as possible in their second group game at the AFCON tournament on Thursday.

Moffi, who was the last player to arrive in Abidjan following his late invitation as a replacement for the injured Victor Boniface, said the Super Eagles are very positive and ready to go all out for their first victory after Sunday’s shaky start.

In a chat with PREMIUM TIMES in Abidjan on Tuesday, the OGC Nice forward noted Nigeria created a lot of chances in their 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea and will now have to be more clinical when they face the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in their second group game.

“We have to go all out, stay positive, and try to win the game,” Moffi declared. “We had a very good first game; we created many chances but failed to score. Going into this second game, we have to be more clinical and score as many goals as possible,” the striker affirmed.

The Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire are currently at the top of Group A, having started brightly with a 2-0 win against Guinea-Bissau.

The Super Eagles and Equatorial Guinea have the same number of points, one each, after their 1-1 draw last Sunday.

Cote d’Ivoire have had the better of Nigeria in the seven games since 2006, with the Elephants having four victories.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

