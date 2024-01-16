Jose Mourinho has experienced his sixth termination, this time at AS Roma, as his contract has been mutually terminated after nearly three years with the club.

A statement on the AS Roma website read: “AS Roma can confirm that José Mourinho and his coaching staff will leave the club with immediate effect.”

Dan and Ryan Friedkin, the owners of AS Roma, described the decision as an immediate change believed to be in the best interests of the club.

The statement continued: “We would like to thank José on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club,” said Dan and Ryan Friedkin.

“We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.

“We wish José and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours.”

This marks the 60-year-old manager’s sixth departure from a club, with previous exits from Chelsea in 2007 and 2015, Real Madrid in 2013, Manchester United in 2018, and Tottenham in 2021.

Unveiled as the team’s 60th coach in May 2021, Mourinho’s tenure at Roma included winning the Conference League in the 2021/22 season and reaching the Europa League final in Budapest last May.

