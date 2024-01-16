Just four days after being ruled out of the 2023 Nations Cup because of an injury, reports in Spain indicate the forward has returned to training with his Spanish side, Real Sociedad.

A report on the club’s website read: “Sadiq Umar is already working at Zubieta to rejoin the group as soon as possible.”

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), through its media spokesperson, Ademola Olajire, came out to refute suggestions that the Super Eagles medical team was incompetent in ruling out the forward.

“We are surprised at the news trending on social media concerning Sadiq Umar and how he was withdrawn from the team camp. The fact is that our medical team meticulously abided by the best medical procedures and was diligent in their processes and conclusions before advising Head Coach José Peseiro that the player be withdrawn from the squad.

Wow. Sodiq don resume training? I thought he is out for three weeks. pic.twitter.com/7BSLAn9eLV — Adepoju Tobi Samuel 🇳🇬 (@OgaNlaMedia) January 15, 2024

“The player, Sadiq Umar, was okay when he arrived at camp; he had to undergo the standard pre-competition medical assessment, and he was good. He started to train with the team. Unfortunately, he copped an injury on the back of his left knee during our friendly match against Guinea in Abu Dhabi on 8 January, that led to a penalty against our opponents.

“The medical team advised that he be substituted as a cautionary measure, but he said he was fine and could continue the game. At halftime, he said he reiterated that he was good to continue playing, and he played the entire 90 minutes.

“However, the following day, he woke up to see the knee swelling, and the medical team had to apply ice, which is the normal thing. The same day, we had to travel to Lagos, and on the 10 January, flew to Abidjan. Then, the swelling became worse.

“Most of the reports we have seen are not a true representation of what actually happened. We have a very competent medical team who are well-trained in sport and exercise medicine and highly experienced and exposed to the most modern techniques and practices. They followed all due processes and protocols in tandem with the consultant knee surgeon that the player himself contacted in Spain before the decision was made in the interest of the nation and the career of the player.

“As much as the medical team has refused to join issues with anyone due to their professional patience and privacy policy, we will not allow anyone to rubbish our collective responsibility as Team Nigeria to this Africa Cup of Nations championship. We reiterate that the player was carried along throughout the process, and he started his rehabilitation with the team physiotherapist before he returned to his club in Spain.”

Paul Onuachu replaced Umar in the squad. He flew in to join the team last Saturday and came on as a substitute in the 1-1 result against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday.

