After three matchdays, there have been no goalless encounters. On Monday, there were seven goals from the three matches.

While many have written off Senegal’s chances of retaining the Africa Cup of Nations title, which they won in 2021, the Teranga Lions put up a clinical display in their group game against Gambia, beating the Scorpions 3-0.

The game also announced a budding Senegalese superstar in 20-year-old Lamine Camara.

The Gambia, 2021 AFCON quarterfinalists, found the going tough against the defending champions, who started in a 3-4-3 formation.

Sadio Mane assisted the first goal for Pape Gueye in the first half, and the sending off of Ebou Adams at the end of the first half made the Gambian assignment more difficult.

Camara stole the show with two goals of quite exquisite technique, and his second is already a strong contender for the goal of the tournament.

The other matches of the day featured Cameroon and Algeria, and both had to settle for one point. Cameroon needed a red card to get on equal terms with Guinea, while Algeria were pegged back after taking the lead by Angola.

Baghdad Boundjah scored a stunning opener for the Desert Foxes and a marginal offside call ruled out a stunning overhead kick by Boundjah in the 25th minute. What a goal that would have been!

Algeria completely overwhelmed the Palancas Negras in the first half and should have been out of sight. In the second half, Angola got more physical and won more 50/50 tackles to put the Algerians under pressure.

Angola needed a stroke of luck for their equaliser. Nabil Bentaleb was a tad slow in trying to clear and caught substitute Agostinho Cristovao Mabululu.

The 31-year-old Ittihad Alexandria SC player took the penalty, and his effort came back down off the crossbar, but he reacted fast to prod home.

The Indomitable Lions, lacking Andre Onana, Vincent Aboubakar, and Collins Mbuemo, were nearly outfought and outlasted by a highly physical Guinean team.

The Syli Stars took a well-deserved lead through Mohamed Bayo after a litany of defensive errors in the 10th minute. Afterwards, they had a stranglehold on the match, matching the Cameroonians tackle for tackle until captain Francois Kamano went too far.

There was no danger of a goal before Kamano stepped on the Achilles of Frank Magri in the third minute of added time in the first half. From then on, it was all hands to the defensive pump for the Guineans, who were having their talisman, Naby Keita, on the bench.

Six minutes into the second half, Magri finally got the goal his endeavour deserved as he got on the end of a deep cross from Georges-Kevin N’Koudou, who shone throughout for the Indomitable Lions.

Matchday 2 will see the clash of the Lions, a match the Indomitable Lions cannot afford to lose, while Guinea will try to qualify with a win over the Gambia. In Group D, Algeria’s next match is against Burkina Faso.

