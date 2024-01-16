Lionel Messi claimed the men’s player of the year at the Fifa Best Awards last night in London.

The Argentine, who also claimed the 2023 Balon D’Or, beat Erling Haaland to the award in a tight finish.

Messi, on the back of leading Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, just finished ahead of the Manchester City striker, who won the treble with his English club.

The poll used to determine the winner showed Messi and Haaland finished with the same number of points, but Messi got the award because he had more first-place nominations from national team captains. This is Messi’s third, after 2019 and 2022.

The poll was a combination of votes from national team coaches, captains, journalists, and fans. Both Messi and Haaland got 48 points, while Kylian Mbappe got 35, to finish third.

City came back to claim the Men’s Coach of the Year award by Pep Guardiola, who beat former Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti and Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi to the award.

City goalkeeper Ederson took home the goalkeeper award ahead of Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois and Morocco’s Yassine Bounou.

Other City winners were John Stones, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, and Haaland, who were all named in the men’s team of the year.

In the women’s category, Aitana Bonmati won the Best Women’s Player award to add to her Ballon d’Or trophy. The Best Women’s Goalkeeper award went to England goalkeeper Mary Earps, and the Best Women’s Coach award was claimed by England manager Sarina Wiegman.

