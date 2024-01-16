Guinea and Cameroon played out a 1-1 draw in a tensed encounter at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in the second Group C game of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Côte d’Ivoire 2023 on Monday.

Guinea took an early lead through Mohamed Bayo.

Bayo was given all the space and time in the world and gleefully pounced on a loose ball inside the penalty box beyond the reach of Fabrice Ondoa.

He put the Guineans in the lead against the five times champions, Cameroon in the 10th minute.

Guinean captain, Francois Kamano, was shown the marching orders after a foul on Cameroonian midfielder, Olivier Ntcham, during added time in the first half.

The situation was reviewed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and an initial yellow card was changed to red card by Referee Mutaz Ibrahim.

Cameroon took advantage of their opponents’ numerical disadvantage in the second half.

The Indomitable Lions got the equaliser six minutes into the second half following Frank Magri’s show of superb aerial ability to pounce onto a free kick to render the game 1-1.

Cameroon will play defending champions, Senegal on Friday, at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium.

