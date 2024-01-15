The Super Eagles of Nigeria were back on the training pitch on Monday after their 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday.

The three-time African champions had to come from behind to force the Nzalang Nacional to a draw in their group opener and now need a better result against hosts Cote d’Ivoire on Thursday.

While the full squad of the Super Eagles was present at the Ecole Police de Abidjan for Monday’s session, two of the players sat out the session.

Victor Osimhen, who scored Nigeria’s only goal on Sunday, didn’t train with the rest of his teammates but nothing suggests he would be unavailable for the crucial game against Cote d’Ivoire.

Alhassan Yusuf also had an isolated session from the rest of the team.

Yusuf, who made his debut on Sunday and was one of Nigeria’s best players, revealed he had cramps but was hopeful for a quick recovery.

After arriving for Monday’s training session, the Super Eagles players had a lengthy talk with themselves before they began the day’s activity.

The Elephants dictate the pace in Group A with their 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau.

