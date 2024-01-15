The Super Eagles of Nigeria were back on the training pitch on Monday after their 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday.
The three-time African champions had to come from behind to force the Nzalang Nacional to a draw in their group opener and now need a better result against hosts Cote d’Ivoire on Thursday.
While the full squad of the Super Eagles was present at the Ecole Police de Abidjan for Monday’s session, two of the players sat out the session.
Victor Osimhen, who scored Nigeria’s only goal on Sunday, didn’t train with the rest of his teammates but nothing suggests he would be unavailable for the crucial game against Cote d’Ivoire.
Alhassan Yusuf also had an isolated session from the rest of the team.
Yusuf, who made his debut on Sunday and was one of Nigeria’s best players, revealed he had cramps but was hopeful for a quick recovery.
READ ALSO: AFCON 2023: Iwobi refuses to blame injury woes for Super Eagles’ shaky start
After arriving for Monday’s training session, the Super Eagles players had a lengthy talk with themselves before they began the day’s activity.
The Elephants dictate the pace in Group A with their 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999