Group C at AFCON 2023 – Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, Gambia – promises to be a thrilling clash of titans, where past champions and rising teams battle for a place in the knockout stage.

With all four teams reaching the knockout phase in the last tournament in 2021, this is the proverbial group of death where anything can happen.

Favourites

Senegal (20) and Cameroon (46), the highest-ranked teams, are the obvious favourites.

After years of disappointment, the Teranga Lions were finally crowned Africa champions in 2021. Now, the reigning champions return with their title-winning coach, Aliou Cissé, and the hunger to retain their continental crown.

There’s been a 40 per cent increase in the prize money since the Lions of Teranga won it, and the new winner is set to take home £5.5 million. The stakes are indeed higher this term.

Cameroon, nicknamed the Indomitable Lions for a reason, boasts five AFCON titles and understands how to rise to the occasion, having famously defended their title in 2002 by beating Senegal on penalties. They cannot be wished aside.

In the last AFCON edition (2021), Cameroon topped their group with two wins and a draw, easily dominating their group.

Even if all is not well with Rigobert Song’s team, an early exit in the preliminary rounds is unthinkable and will be unforgivable by their legion of supporters.

Underdogs

However, underestimating the underdogs would be a grave mistake.

Gambia (126), the “Deadly Scorpions,” surprised everyone with their quarter-final run in 2021 and aim to go even further this time.

Their talented squad, which includes in-form Bundesliga striker Sehrou Guirassy, could be a dark horse in this group.

Guinea’s (80) Syli Stars may be considered outsiders, but their history of reaching the 1976 AFCON final and the squad’s hidden gems like Guirassy could see them shine in Ivory Coast.

Head-to-head results

Senegal vs. Gambia: Won: 13; Drawn: 10; Lost: 0

Senegal vs. Cameroon: Won: 6; Drawn: 3; Lost: 5

Senegal vs. Guinea: Won: 28; Drawn: 15; Lost: 16

Cameroon vs. Gambia: Won: 3; Drawn: 0; Lost: 0

Cameroon vs. Guinea: Won: 7; Drawn: 7; Lost: 5

Guinea vs. Gambia: Won: 7; Drawn: 12; Lost: 5

Fixtures

Day 1

Senegal vs. Gambia: Stade Charles Konan Banny

Cameroon vs. Guinea: Stade Charles Konan Banny

Day 2

Senegal vs. Cameroon, Stade Charles Konan Banny

Guinea vs. Gambia, Stade Charles Konan Banny

Day 3

Guinea vs. Senegal, Stade Charles Konan Banny

Gambia vs. Cameroon, Stade de la Paix

