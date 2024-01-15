Three games, nine goals, two draws, and a confidence-jarring defeat were the stories of Day 2 of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Cup (AFCON) tournament in Cote d’Ivoire.

In Group A, Nigeria filed out against 88th FIFA-ranked Equatorial Guinea, who came to the tournament on the back of an unbeaten 2023, which included five wins out of their seven matches.

The Eagles, with a squad value of about $364 million, compared to about $30 million for the Nzalang Nacional, were always the favourites for the three points, but the underdogs took the lead, even though African Player of the Year Victor Osimhen made an instant riposte for the equaliser.

Their coach emphasised the story of their luckless time at the post-match press conference, and he would have been surprised, especially by Osimhen’s glaring miss in the 75th minute. It does not get easier for the Eagles as they face off against the hosts, Cote d’Ivoire, on Thursday afternoon.

Group B kicked off on Sunday at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Egypt, with Mohamed Salah in tow, kicked off their quest for an eighth title, but they needed a penalty in added time to scrounge a point off Mozambique.

Mostafa Mohamed gave the Pharaohs the lead in the second minute, and it looked like Egypt were going to run away with a comfortable victory, but the 111th-ranked side stepped up in the second half with two goals in the space of three minutes.

Witiness Quembo scored the equaliser in the 55th minute, and second-half substitute Clesio Bauque scored in the 58th minute to give the Mambas the lead.

It took until the seventh minute of added time for the seven-time champions and 2021 finalists to draw level. They also needed a stroke of luck, as Salah’s penalty went in off Ernan’s right post. It was the first time Mozambique would take any point off the Egyptians in six meetings.

The tournament’s first shock unfolded in the last match of day two, as four-time champions Ghana continued their dismal AFCON outing with a 2-1 defeat. The Black Stars had ended their 2021 AFCON campaign with a 3-2 loss to Comoros, and it did not get any better for Chris Hughton on his AFCON debut.

On the day that Andre Ayew equalled Rigobert Song’s record of appearing in an eighth AFCON tournament, the Stars fell behind to a goal from Jamiro Monteiro in the first half. They fought back and got back on equal terms through a stooping header from central defender Alexander Djiku, but a mixup between Djiku and Mohammed Salisu in the second minute of added time gave substitute Garry Rodrigues a tap-in for a famous victory.

The challenge intensifies for the Ghanaians in their second group match, where they face Egypt, who equally require a victory to remain in the running for a second-round berth. Recall goalkeeper Richard Ofori made five saves to keep the Stars in the match, but all his efforts were in vain because of the concession of that last-minute goal.

After just two days of action, we know the favorites are not having their way and will face more challenges, while the presumed underdogs are demonstrating they have established quality structures within their squads and devised strategies to secure victories against their more highly regarded opponents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

