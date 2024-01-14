Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has admitted to taking a gamble bringing in Paul Onuachu late in Sunday’s game against Equatorial Guinea.

Onuachu was a 90th-minute replacement for Alex Iwobi as the Eagles struggled to draw 1-1 against the Nzalang Nacional.

Speaking to the media in Abidjan after the disappointing draw, Peseiro said he was hoping for luck when he introduced Onuachu, who arrived in Abidjan on matchday and had no training session with the rest of the Super Eagles team, into the match.

“Everybody always has an opinion and question. One time it is why did play Onuachu, now it is why I didn’t play him early enough.

“Onuachu arrived at 4.30 a.m. in the morning and 6.30 in the hotel. He didn’t have any training with us. We didn’t check him well for the match.

“I put Onuachu because I was hoping for luck, so I put a strong guy in the air. I don’t know if I had put him earlier he would play better, but it is not easy.”

Having impressed in his cameo role, Onuachu is expected to get more playing time in the subsequent matches, even if he is not guaranteed a starting role.

Onuachu was a late squad replacement for Real Sociedad forward Sadiq Umar, who got injured during the Super Eagles’ last test match against Guinea’s Syli Stars.

