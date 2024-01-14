Jose Peseiro’s debut at the Nations Cup was a 1-1 result against 88th FIFA-ranked Equatorial Guinea.

The Super Eagles had slightly more ball possession and created 13 goal-scoring chances, of which seven were on target.

The extent of their dominance was demonstrated by Equatorial Guinea’s goalkeeper, Jesús Owono, who was named Man of the Match after pulling off six saves.

Peseiro handed debuts to goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and Alhassan Yusuf, who replaced the injured Wilfred Ndidi, and both acquitted themselves quite well.

Name: Stanley Nwabali, 27; First Cap

Minutes: 90; Rating: 6/10

Commentary

The Chippa United goalkeeper had relatively little to do throughout the encounter, and he was not at fault for the conceded goal. He demonstrated confidence in dealing with high balls, and his distribution was commendable as he made his competitive debut for the Eagles.

Name: Olaoluwa Aina, 27; 31st Cap

Minutes: 83; Rating: 6.5/10

Commentary

Aina was comfortable in defensive shape and almost scored as he helped the Eagles’ offence, though the Nottingham Forest defender can do much more than he is doing, just as former Eagles forward Daniel Amokachi alluded to on commentary.

Name: Zaidu Sanusi, 26; 16th Cap

Minutes: 83; Rating: 5/10

Commentary

The Porto defender should have scored in the 10th minute when he had a chance at the back post, but he leaned back and missed his chance. He also got an unnecessary yellow card, which hindered him in the last two group games.

Name: William Troost-Ekong, 30; 65th Cap

Minutes: 90; Rating: 6/10

Commentary

A surprise inclusion because his last outing for the Eagles was last June against Sierra Leone. The PAOK Salonika defender was commanding and steady as he partnered with Semi Ajayi.

Name: Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, 30; 65th Cap

Minutes: 90; Rating: 5/10

Commentary

The West Brom defender looked shaky as he went into some tackles, and some mistakes in passing or judging the ball could have led to goals from the opponent.

Name: Frank Onyeka, 26; 13th Cap

Minutes: 90; Rating: 6/10

Commentary

Onyeka disciplined himself in holding his position and looked to play between the lines, but he could have done more to travel with the ball when Iwobi was being man-marked.

Name: Alhassan Yusuf, 23; 1st Cap

Minutes: 68; Rating: 6.5/10

Commentary

The debutant was full of energy and endeavour as he buzzed around the pitch. Yusuf had a chance to score, though he could have used the ball much better, but for a debut performance, it was almost excellent.

Name: Alex Iwobi, 27; 64th Cap

Minutes: 90; Rating: 5.5/10

Commentary

Iwobi must have thought he had an assist to his name when he sent Osimhen clean through in the 75th minute, but the Napoli forward dragged his effort wide. The Fulham midfielder flitted in and out of the game, maybe because of the heat, but more was expected of him.

Name: Ademola Lookman, 26; 9th Cap

Minutes: 90; Rating: 6/10

Commentary

Lookman got the assist for Osimhen’s goal, but he had opportunities to create or score more as the match wore on, especially the chance he couldn’t take at the beginning of the second half.

Name: Moses Simon, 23; 59th Cap

Minutes: 69; Rating: 5.5/10

Commentary

Even though Simon acquitted himself very well during the defensive phase of his time on the pitch, there were no hair-raising offensive moments like the ones he had in 2021.

Name: Victor Osimhen, 24; 29th Cap

Minutes: 90; Rating: 5.5/10

Commentary

Osimhen still has ample time to surpass Rashidi Yekini’s goal-scoring record, but the Napoli forward missed several opportunities, including a chance in the 75th minute created by Iwobi, and on another day, he could have scored a hat-trick. While his swift equalizer was commendable, there were additional scoring opportunities he should have capitalised on.

Substitutes

Name: Samuel Chukwueze, 24; 28th Cap

Minutes: 69; Rating: 4/10

Commentary

Still, his exasperating self with misjudged dribbles and passes. He had a chance to redeem himself in added time, but he failed to play the right pass to Osimhen.

Name: Joe Aribo, 27; 24th Cap

Minutes: 69; Rating: 6/10

Commentary

Initially, the Southampton man felt lost when he was sent on, but he grew into the game and could have provided an assist right at the end.

Name: Bright Osayi-Samuel, 26; 9th Cap

Minutes: 69; Rating: 5/10

Commentary

There isn’t much to write about this performance.

Name: Calvin Bassey, 24; 11th Cap

Minutes: 69; Rating: 5/10

Commentary

Surprisingly, he was dropped from the starting lineup but came on and provided crosses from the left, which could have led to a winning goal.

Name: Paul Onuachu, 29; 20th Cap

Minutes: 69; Rating: 5/10

Commentary

Onuachu almost scored with his first touch, a header in the fifth minute of added time.

Manager: Jose Peseiro, 63; 18 matches in charge of the Super Eagles

Minutes: 69; Rating: 6/10

Commentary

Peseiro surprised many with Francis Uzoho’s exclusion from the starting 11 but his substitutions did not have the desired effect as the Eagles missed chance after chance.

