Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea kicked off their 2023 AFCON campaign with a draw.

The two goals were separated by two minutes. Iban Salvador, with a smart finish in the 36th minute, was followed by a header from Victor Osimhen to draw level at 1-1 in the 38th minute.

Coach Jose Peseiro named two debutants, Alhassan Yusuf and Stanley Nwabali, to the starting 11 to face Equatorial Guinea as the Super Eagles began their quest for a fourth AFCON title.

Nigeria kicked off and was straight into the Equatorial Guinea half. Iwobi had the first shot on target on the 20-second mark. Osimhen had his first chance in the fourth minute, but he ballooned over from a pass from Alex Iwobi.

The second scoring chance fell to Zaidu Sanusi after excellent play and a cross from Yusuf, but the Porto defender was leaning back when he blasted wide.

Federico Bikoro got the game’s first yellow card in the 26th minute after hacking down Ademola Lookman in the centre circle. Ola Aina provided a heading chance for Osimhen in the 28th minute, but the Napoli striker headed wide.

Lookman’s low-driven cross caused panic in the Equatorial Guinea box in the 33rd minute, but Owono, who claimed the high ball, released the pressure. Lackadaisical defending on the edge of the Eagles’ box from Iwobi and Yusuf gave Salvador the chance to smartly place the ball past Nwabili.

Good response, as Osimhen equalised straight away after being picked out at the far post by Lookman’s cross. Good combination play on the edge of the box led to Simon’s shot being parried for a corner kick as the clock wound down on the first half.

The second half started with Lookman missing the chance to shoot after he failed to control a pass. Yusuf tried to tee up Simon in the box as the Eagles cranked up the pressure. The Royal Antwerp midfielder’s shot was charged down, straight at Owono.

A fast counter gave Sanusi a shooting chance, which he fluffed, and though Lookman pounced on the rebound, he blasted over. A minute later, Owono pulled off another save from Osimhen.

Yusuf’s debut came to an abrupt halt because of a thigh injury in the 66th minute. Coach Peseiro sent on Joe Aribo to take his place, while Simon came off for Samuel Chukwueze.

Nigeria’s best chance to take the lead fell to Osimhen in the 75th minute. Iwobi found a gap between the central defenders, and onside, Osimhen dragged his effort wide off the right post.

Another chance went begging in the second minute of the added six, and on a breakaway, Chukwueze failed to pick the right pass to Osimhen, who was free. The Eagles piled on the pressure, but the Nzalang Nacional held on to take a share of the points.

The Eagles’ second game is against the hosts, the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire, on Thursday, who beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 to lead Group A.

