Group B: Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Mozambique
There are two formidable African teams in this group, and there is nowhere else to search for the teams that will advance. The only thing to consider is the sequence. Egypt, the seven-time champions, haven’t won since 2010, while the Black Stars’ famine goes back 42 years.
The irrepressible Mohamed Salah, who was a member of the Pharaohs’ squad that lost the 2017 final to Cameroon, will lead Egypt. Ghana will have to thrive without Thomas Partey. However, Mohammed Kudus is the latest star on the scene. Since joining West Ham in the English Premier League from Ajax, he has only become stronger.
Chris Houghton comes into his first AFCON tournament with the burden of convincing his countrymen he is the right man for the job. One of the decisions that will determine his longevity is the decision to give Richard Ofori the No. 1 jersey. “Richard Ofori is someone who has never let the nation down as regards availability and the job he’s done,” Houghton said in the pre-match press conference.
Widely travelled Egypt manager, Rui Vitoria, believes the Pharaohs can make it an eighth title in Cote d’Ivoire. “We are at a stage where we must give everything to win that cup. Our goal is to win the Africa Cup of Nations.
“We have a mission to bring that cup back to Egypt. I believe in the players and the work we are doing. Every match is a final for us. Mozambique’s national team is very good, and we must be humble. Clarity is an advantage for any champion.”
Head-to-head records
Egypt vs. Ghana: Won: 12; Drawn: 6: Lost: 5
Egypt vs. Mozambique: Won: 5; Drawn: 0: Lost: 0
Egypt vs. Cape Verde: Won: 0; Drawn: 0: Lost: 0
Ghana vs. Cape Verde: Won: 4; Drawn: 0: Lost: 1
Ghana vs. Mozambique: Won: 4; Drawn: 2: Lost: 0
Cape Verde vs. Mozambique: Won:1; Drawn: 1: Lost: 2
Matches
14 January 2024
Egypt vs. Mozambique Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan
Ghana vs. Cape Verde Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan
18 January 2024
Egypt vs. Ghana Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan
19 January 2024
Cape Verde vs. Mozambique Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan
22 January 2024
Mozambique vs. Ghana Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan
Cape Verde vs. Egypt Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan
