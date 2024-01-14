Newly called-up goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili has gotten the nod ahead of Francis Uzoho and will make his international debut against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday at the Stade Alassane Ouattara.

Also set to make his debut is Alhassan Yusuf, who was called up to replace the injured Wilfred Ndidi.

Nwabili, 27, plays for Chippa United in the South African league, while Yusuf, 23, plays for the Belgian side, Royal Antwerp.

In the pre-match press conference, coach Jose Peseiro said, “It’s unfortunate that those players can’t be here with us; they all want to play but they can’t because of injury,” Peseiro told a press conference in Abidjan on Saturday.

“The good thing is that we have the players to replace them. It’s not much of a problem for us because we have picked players with the same profile. Onuachu is similar to Sadiq; Moffi and Boniface are not different; the same thing with Ndidi and Alhassan.”

The referee for the encounter is Abongile Tom from South Africa.

