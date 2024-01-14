The stage is set for the first-ever encounter between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations.

After the spectacle witnessed on Saturday in the opening ceremony and the Group A opener comfortably won by hosts, Cote d’Ivoire, the onus is now on the Super Eagles and Nzalang Nacional to also begin their respective campaigns on the right footing.

Going into Sunday’s match, both teams have been exuding a great deal of confidence and it is only left to see how the Eagles and Nzalang Nacional match their words with action on the pitch.

While this is Equatorial Guinea’s fourth CAF Africa Cup of Nations appearance, Nigeria are making their 20th appearance.

Though this will be the first encounter between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea at AFCON, the two sides faced each other in the qualifiers for the 2010 FIFA World Cup – Nigeria won both matches (1-0, 2-0).

Interestingly, while the records are in favour of the Eagles, the present form favours the Gunineans; a development that gives room for a thrilling encounter on Sunday.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for LIVE UPDATES from the Alassane Quattara Stadium in Ebimpe.

Kickoff is 3 pm

