After narrowly missing out on what could have been their first Africa Cup of Nations title on foreign soil 40 years ago in Abidjan, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are back in a familiar terrain to hunt for glory.

The Super Eagles will be in action on Sunday against Equatorial Guinea as the hostilities in Group A continue after hosts Cote D’Ivoire got off to a flying start with a 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau.

This Sunday’s clash at the Alassane Quattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan, marks a historic first-ever encounter between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea at the AFCON.

Talented squad

While Nigeria’s 1984 team had dependable players like the late Stephen Keshi and Muda Lawal, Peter Rufai, Henry Nwosu and Ademola Adeshina among others, this present squad is also richly blessed with talents.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen is undeniably the most talked about player in Nigeria’s set-up but there are many others that are on top of their games and many teams will be more than happy to have them in their squad.

Even though many have chosen to moderate their hopes on Nigeria’s chances, the captain of the team, Ahmed Musa, said he and his colleagues will do the talking on the pitch and not on social media pages or other inconsequential platforms.

“We believe in ourselves and we are ready to do our best for our country, Insha Allah we will do the Green and White colours of Nigeria and lift the trophy,” Musa said at Saturday’s pre-match conference.

Yes we can

Indeed Musa knows what it is to lift the AFCON trophy having achieved the feat in 2013 in South Africa.

“The goal is to do it again, it has been a long time since we won the AFCON but come February 12, Insha Allah, the Super Eagles will lift the trophy,” Musa affirmed.

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro said leading the Nigerian national team comes with the burden of expectation and he is ready for the big challenge.

“To play for Nigeria is not easy, 200 million football fans want to win and we need to answer with good results on the pitch,” the Portuguese manager told the media.

Peseiro who has had to make a series of replacements in his team remains confident his assembled squad is good enough to challenge for the top prize in Cote d’Ivoire.

“It’s unfortunate that those players can’t be here with us, they all want to play but they can’t because of injury,” Peseiro told a press conference in Abidjan on Saturday.

“The good thing is that we have the players to replace them.

“It’s not much of a problem for us because we have picked players with the same profile.

“Onuachu is similar to Sadiq, Moffi and Boniface are not different, same thing with Ndidi and Alhassan.

“These players have different characters, but in terms of profiles, they are not different.

Ready to clip Eagles’ wing

While the Super Eagles are seeking to soar high right from their first game, Equatorial Guinea’s Nzalang Nacional are equally talking tough and deserve to be taken seriously.

Juan Micha’s men go into this year’s finals in outstanding form, going undefeated throughout 2023 and claiming victories in World Cup qualifying games against Namibia and Liberia without conceding a goal.

While Nigeria boasts a formidable pedigree as three-time champions and regular semi-finalists, Equatorial Guinea coach Juan Micha is undeterred.

“We have an ambition in this tournament, we want to win it,” he declared at Saturday’s pre-match press conference. “We are aware of what to do, we want to give our best.”

Acknowledging Nigeria’s glut of talents, Micha emphasized his team’s rigorous preparation and believes their potential can match the Super Eagles’ might.

Equatorial Guinea’s goalkeeper, Jesus Ovono, echoes Micha’s confidence.

Facing the continent’s current best player, Victor Osimhen, Ovono promised to put his best game on the table.

“I will do my best to stop Victor Osimhen and other Super Eagles players,” he stated, drawing on the team’s impressive performance in the previous AFCON despite being less known.

“We train a lot, and we have prepared for the rumble.”

Rich record

Nigeria’s historical record at the AFCON is undeniable: 20 appearances, three titles, and 14 semi-final appearances in the last 17 tournaments.

The Eagles lost the final in Côte d’Ivoire back in 1984, a fact that undoubtedly fuels their hunger for victory this time around.

Nigeria’s possible starting lineup:

Uzoho, Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Bassey, Onyemaechi; Chukwueze, Iwobi, Onyeka, Simon; Lookman, Osimhen

Equatorial Guinea’s possible starting lineup:

Owono; Akapo, Anieboh, Orozco, Ndong; Ganet, Bikoro; Miranda, Machin, Salvador; Nsue

PREDICTION: Nigeria 2-1 Equatorial Guinea

