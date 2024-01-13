The Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has confirmed the arrival of Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho in Abdijan Cote D’Ivoire, ahead of the commencement of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Iheanacho has been in a race against time to feature for the Eagles in Cote D’Ivoire but his recovery process suggests the Nigeria national team must avoid an early exit for him to play any part in this edition of the AFCON tournament

Peseiro in Saturday’s pre-match conference said Iheanacho arrived at 4 a.m. while also providing updates on the arrival schedule of the other two late additions; Paul Onuachu and Terem Moffi.

According to Peseiro, he has received positive updates on the recovery process for Iheanacho but he did not say how soon the former Manchester City star will lace his boots for action in Cote D’Ivoire.

“He (Iheanacho) arrived this morning by 4 a.m. The information from the technical and medical staff is that he has completely recovered, for the Boniface injury you know, Moffi will arrive tomorrow (Sunday) at 8 p.m., and Sadiq’s injury also, Onuachu arrived this morning at 4 a.m. Not good for them but because they love this competition, they are here.”

The Super Eagles will begin their campaign at the 34th AFCON tournament with a tricky game against Equatorial Guinea before other group games against hosts, Ivory Coast and Guinea Bissau.

