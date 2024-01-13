Leicester City’s Head Coach, Enzo Maresca, has raised fresh concerns about Super Eagles’ forward Kelechi Iheanacho’s fitness.

Maresca, who spoke to journalists during a pre-match press conference on Friday in the UK, said Iheanacho was still injured and his fitness was still being assessed by the club’s medical team.

The Super Eagles, three-time African champions, will begin their quest for a fourth title on Sunday against Equatorial Guinea, before facing Cote d’Ivoire on 18 January, and Guinea-Bissau on 22 January, in the group stage.

Iheanacho was initially billed to join the team in Nigeria before their departure to Cote d’Ivoire for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

However, his English Championship club side delayed his arrival date to Saturday.

Super Eagles gaffer Jose Peseiro told journalists after the team’s training session in Abidjan on Friday that Iheanacho’s arrival was being delayed by his club.

Peseiro explained that the club wanted to be 100 per cent sure that Iheanacho was fit and ready for training before sanctioning his trip to Cote d’Ivoire to team up with the Super Eagles.

It now appears like his trip on Saturday might no longer be feasible, as his fitness is still in doubt.

Maresca’s statement has cast doubt on Iheanacho’s participation at the AFCON, while Peseiro now faces a race against time to draft in a replacement.

The AFCON’s rule only permits teams to replace injured players 24 hours before their first game of the tournament.

Nigeria has already made three adjustments to the squad because of injuries.

Alhassan Yusuf, Terem Moffi, and Paul Onuachu have replaced the injured trio of Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Boniface, and Sadiq Umar.

NAN

