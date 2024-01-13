The commencement of the 34th Africa Cup of Nations tournament is just hours away, featuring 24 teams vying for the title.

The onus rests on the Atlas Lions of Morocco, who many believe will win if they replicate their form at the 2022 World Cup, and the host team, the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire, who can emulate the path of previous hosts who won the AFCON title at home since its inception in 1957.

These nations include Ethiopia (1962), Ghana (1963), Sudan (1970), Ghana (1978), Nigeria (1980), Egypt (1986), Algeria (1990), South Africa (1996), Tunisia (2004), and Egypt (2006).

However, it should be noted that the Elephants have a history of struggling to win when hosting.

In 1984, during their first hosting, they got eliminated in the first round. Additionally, the current team, led by coach Jean-Louis Gasset and lacking experienced figures such as Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure, who waited over a decade to secure the AFCON title, appears incomplete to face the challenges against Africa’s top teams.

“I trust our team, but we know that we are not favourites. The favourites are Morocco, Senegal, and Egypt—all those teams. We’re building a new team,” revealed the President of the Ivorian Football Federation, Yacine Idriss Diallo.

“If you see our team now, quite a number of them are very young; it’s their first competition, but we will try to bring a very good squad to be ready. We will try to do our best to go as far as possible and try to win the trophy. This is why we are here.”

Undoubtedly, they face a formidable task, burdened by the expectations of their fans, as they aim to secure a third AFCON title.

The Atlas Lions were the first to arrive, and they will hope to be the last to leave.

The FIFA World Cup semifinalists, under coach Walid Regragui, arrived in Cote d’Ivoire as odds-on favourites for a title that has eluded the Atlas Lions for 48 years.

The squad for the 2023 AFCON includes the entire lineup of 11 players who started their first match in Qatar against Croatia, indicating continuity that may prove advantageous in securing a second title.

However, North African teams have not historically excelled in winning Nations Cup tournaments hosted in West Africa. Out of 13 such tournaments, only Egypt has emerged victorious, achieving this feat in 1998 when Burkina Faso hosted and in 2008 when Ghana hosted.

Their coach has attempted to tamp down expectations and disown the favourite tag. “What we did at the World Cup was unbelievable. We put Africa on the world map,” coach Walid Regragui said just before arriving in Cote d’Ivoire.

“We are not the favourites. There are better teams than us on the continent. Since the World Cup in Qatar, many countries have progressed.

“Teams like Algeria, Egypt, the Ivory Coast, and Nigeria, none of whom qualified for the World Cup, are among the favourites.

“Any team can beat any other at the Cup of Nations. There is no such thing as an easy group. To win the African Cup, you have to be extremely strong.”

When Egyptian referee Amin Mohamed Omar blows the whistle for the kick-off between Cote d’Ivoire and Guinea-Bissau at 9 p.m., Nigeria time, some of the 24 nations will feel apprehensive, others will feel inspired, and some will be confident of going all the way to the 11 February at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpé.

Akwaba!!!

