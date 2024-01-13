Chelsea legend and former Nigeria national team captain Mikel Obi has stirred the hornets’ nest with a brutal assessment of one of the former Super Eagles manager, Sunday Oliseh.

In a scathing expose on his ObiOne podcast, Mikel went all out for Oliseh, labelling him “absolutely clueless” and “easily the worst manager he played under.”

Oliseh, a Nigerian footballing legend himself, enjoyed a glittering playing career before taking the reins of the national team in 2016.

However, his tenure was tumultuous, marked by controversy, unfavourable results, and a dramatic falling out with goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama.

Mikel painted a vivid picture of Oliseh’s arrival at camp on the first day and how he came forcefully against the perceived powerful players in the team.

ObiOne podcast. “I remember the first day he came into the camp. Then we reported to the camp for international duties, and then he came straight at me and Vincent Enyeama, the goalkeeper, who was also powerful back then,” Mikel said on his

“He came straight at us and Elderson Echiejile, and he said a few things. He said he heard there was a lot of player power with us.

“Then Enyeama was like, ‘What’s wrong with you? Where are you getting all of these from? We are a nice group, and you just come in, and the first thing is to attack us?

“He was like, ‘I heard about you guys.’ And then Enyeama stood up and told him he couldn’t say that because we had been here for so many years. They started arguing, and literally, they were going to have a fight.

“He took Enyeama out of the team, and he came at us, saying he was going to take us out of the team. He said he was going to take us out of the team; he said he was going to make sure we didn’t play anymore.”

“Enyeama could not take it, and despite my pleas, he left the camp angrily and never came back.”

The midfielder further alleges that Oliseh’s managerial tactics were baffling: “He had no clue what he was doing. The players never understood his methods, and he was just confused. He destroyed the team spirit.”

Oliseh’s excuse for his eventual sacking?

“That the people and FA did voodoo on him!” Mikel scoffs. “He was bitter and jealous, with no respect for anyone. He was easily the worst manager I’ve ever worked with.”

Oliseh’s post-Super Eagles career has been similarly fraught with controversy. He left both Fortuna Sittard and SV Straelen under contentious circumstances and has been without a club since 2022.

While some anticipate an equally brutal response from Oliseh in the days ahead, others feel the former Ajax and Juventus defender should rather keep mute.

