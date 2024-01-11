The Super Eagles of Nigeria are intensifying preparations for their opening match at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, but injury clouds hang over the squad.

Training at the Ecole De Police Abidjan on Thursday, the team exuded confidence despite the absence of three key players.

While Kelechi Iheanacho and Terem Moffi are expected to join the squad soon, Sadiq Umar became the latest injury concern, sitting out the main session.

The nature of his injury remains unclear, but sources suggest he’s doubtful for Sunday’s clash against Equatorial Guinea.

This latest blow comes after a string of injuries that have already sidelined prominent players like Taiwo Awoniyi, Wilfred Ndidi, and Victor Boniface.

Their AFCON dreams dashed, they can only watch from afar as their teammates take the field.

Undeterred, the Super Eagles remain optimistic about their chances of claiming a fourth AFCON title in Côte d’Ivoire, even though an easy path is far from guaranteed.

Meanwhile, Iheanacho, in a race against time to recover, is expected to rejoin the squad before Sunday’s opener. Moffi, a late addition to the roster, is also anticipated to arrive before the Equatorial Guinea match

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

