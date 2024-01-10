The management of Kano Pillars Football Club has appealed to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Disciplinary Committee to reconsider its stance on the N12 million fine imposed on the team over alleged misconduct.

The secretary of the club, Sani Ibrahim, issued a statement containing this information on Tuesday in Kano.

According to the statement, the incident occurred when some thugs interrupted the live broadcast and threw objects into the pitch in protest of the decision of the match official during its Week 17 match against Plateau United at Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano on Sunday.

“As we condemned the act in totality, we enjoin the committee to be calm, and above all, to be composed in treating such kind of intricate issue in view of its role as [an] impartial umpire.

“As it is a known fact that human beings are mistakes-bound, hence the need to look upward and downward over the matter with a view to temper justice with mercy.

“Unequivocally, the club supporters, due to utmost enlightenment, courtesy of the fans club, have been inculcating the spirit of sportsmanship during their matches, as it has been the case in other parts of the world, wondering how some bad eggs would try to cause trouble.

“The trouble seriously affects the team’s good run in the ongoing league. To say the fact, Sani Abacha Stadium has been one of the famous edifices in the country, but how can one cause anything capable of sanctioning the club,” the club said.

The club management also promised that the leadership of the fans club would take collectively additional steps to ensure the team maintains its prestige position among other clubs in the country.

The management begged for forgiveness over the conduct of “some few that disguised themselves as supporters to perpetrate the act.”

NAN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

