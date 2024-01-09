Remo Stars’ players arrived for the derby against Sunshine Stars in their Sunday best. Sunday is usually a day when many Nigerians adorn their traditional attire to religious centres and outings.

Sikiru Alimi, the NPFL’s top goal scorer, caught everyone’s attention with his eye-catching apparel as he was decked in an ‘Agbada’. Alimi has scored 11 goals in 17 appearances.

Unfortunately, the wide pockets of his Agbada were empty after the 90 minutes, though he got one shot on target, but unfortunately, it went off the crossbar in the 22nd minute. He will, however, be happy because he provided the assist for Aniekeme Okon’s second goal.

“They played low block, and it was difficult to penetrate their defence,” Alimi said after the game.

Meanwhile, Daniel Ogunmodede was dressed to the nines in his well-designed English wear and sneakers. He continued to trust his goalkeeper, Kayode Bankole, despite the horrible gaffe against Heartland last December. Ogunmodede handed Bankole the captain’s band in place of the suspended Nduka Junior because of five accumulated yellow cards. This was Junior’s first absence after 52 consecutive appearances.

Okon’s “Aguero moment,” emotions, pressure from the fans, and ensuing fracas all encompass the 90-plus minutes of another gritty south-west derby in the 2023–24 season.

The derby in context

Recall that the last meeting between Sunshine Stars and Remo Stars in the league was in the 2022–23 season when the Sky Blue Stars needed three points to secure a continental ticket.

Sunshine Stars had just confirmed MFM’s relegation with a 2-0 win over the Olukoya Boys in the penultimate week to stay clear of relegation waters. And Remo Stars, managed by Gbenga Ogunbote, then trounced the Owenna Gunners in Akure before a 3-1 win against Niger Tornadoes in their last home game of the season, giving them a continental ticket.

There was added tension as Sunshine Stars’ manager, Edith Agoye, was under a three-match ultimatum from the management board of the club to improve the fortunes of his team.

With Lobi Stars winning in Ilorin, Remo Stars knew there was no room for error, but as the match dragged on and Sunshine Stars dug in, the fans became more agitated, and their frustration spilt onto the pitch as the players became nervous on the ball and started making elementary mistakes.

But Coach Ogunmodede had a joker up his sleeve as he sent on Adams Olamilekan in the 58th minute to hoover up those loose balls on the edge of the opponent’s box.

How it all started at the Ikenne Township Stadium

Remo Stars came into the match unbeaten in south-west derbies in the last three seasons. The best their south-west opponents have got was a draw even on their home ground. In Ikenne, Remo Stars have always had their way of trouncing their opponents with two or three goals.

So, confidence in winning the match was high, and their fans also spoke highly of the miraculous turnaround performed in Ikenne in their last home game against Lobi Stars as one example. The crowd paid their respects to the late Taiwo Dosumu, Sunshine Stars’ assistant kit manager, who died on 22nd December from injuries sustained in a 7 December attack on the team on their way to Benin for a game against Bendel Insurance, by observing a minute’s silence before the game started.

Afterwards, the fans started beating the drums and playing other musical instruments to support their team and express hostility to their opponents.

If the noise from the fans could translate to goals, the Sky Blue Stars would have scored two or more goals in the first 15 minutes of the game. Until Alimi’s shot struck the crossbar, Sunshine Stars were kept at bay. The fervour from the fans increased as they bellowed, “All we are saying is give us one goal.”

Missed chances for Sunshine Stars

But the song reflected in favour of Sunshine Stars, who almost scored after Fabian Nworie and Ahmed Akinyemi gave the ball away to Ibrahim Yusuf, who then passed to Opeyemi Olufemi, but the striker failed to shoot on target.

You could see the frustration on the face of Coach Agoye as he wondered how his boys threw away two gilt-edged goal-scoring chances. They wasted another chance in the 75th minute from a counter-attack led by Ajagba Abdulazeez, whose pass to Yusuf was intercepted by Fabian Nworie.

Introduction of Adams and Okon

Dela Akorli made his debut yesterday for Remo Stars, although the striker didn’t pull up any trees. However, Alimi played more like a second striker to Akorli. Alimi, while discussing with Premium Times his decision to play deep into the midfield, said the decision was to give the new striker a chance to shine.

Ogunmodede took off Akorli in the 58th minute for Aniekeme Okon while Adams Olamilekan replaced Seun Ogunribide in the left wingback position.

Despite the threat on the defence line, Ogunmodede’s response was that of going for a win. He had noted that his team’s mentality was fragile as time wore on and their failure to convert any of their set pieces from both the flanks, because of poor deliveries from Sodiq Ismail and Ogunribide. Also, there were no instinctive moves to pounce on rebounds because Dayo Ojo was effectively marked out of the box.

Ismail wasn’t delivering crosses with his usual accuracy as Sunshine Stars ensured he didn’t have time on the ball, and he had to play more in midfield, like Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Adams gave Remo Stars their first shot on target in the second half in the 60th minute, and immediately, the fans began a CAC revival song.

Thirty minutes later, Okon quickly slotted home a pullout from a Sunshine Stars player, which fell into his path to record the first goal in the game. A second followed 12 minutes later, as the former Akwa United man doubled the lead following an assist from Alimi.

The fracas

The last violent act recorded in a southwest derby in Ikenne was against Shooting Stars, and, coincidentally, Coach Agoye was the manager of the Oluyole Warriors.

After Okon scored, emotions boiled over, and goalkeeper Mustapha Lawal of Sunshine Stars hit a ball boy who held the ball and was wasting time. Immediately after the incident, Adams went to Mustapha to attack him for what he did to the ball boy, and an all-out fracas broke out.

This lasted for about seven minutes, and it involved players from both sides and members of the technical crew. Immediately, the incident subsided, and the referee sent Adams Olamilekan off the pitch with a straight red card for his involvement in the act.

