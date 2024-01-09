Super Eagles Coach Jose Peseiro has said Kelechi Iheanacho is fully fit to play for the team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

This is good news just a day after Victor Boniface pulled out of the AFCON tournament because of a groin injury.

Paseiro said this in an interview with reporters in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, late on Monday.

“Kelechi [Iheanacho] will be with us in Cote d’Ivoire.

“He has finished his treatment at Leicester City,” he said.

Peseiro said Iheanacho would now join the rest of the Super Eagles squad for the AFCON after completing his treatment for a muscular injury.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Iheanacho was an injury doubt and was not part of the team’s week-long training camp in Abu Dhabi.

The Leicester City striker stayed at his club to recover fully for the AFCON, which kicks off on Saturday in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

The Eagles have lost two players on the original 25-man squad in the last two weeks. Wilfred Ndidi withdrew first, and Victor Boniface followed suit on Monday.

The Super Eagles, three-time champions, are expected to depart for Cote d’Ivoire on Wednesday to participate in the 34th AFCON finals after attending a special dinner to be hosted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Lagos on Tuesday.

The month-long AFCON tournament begins on 11 February with the Super Eagles expected to kick off their campaign against Equatorial Guinea at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

NAN

