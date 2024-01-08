Head Coach Chris Musa Danjuma has selected 19 players for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup final qualifying fixture, first leg encounter against Burundi’s U20 girls

Topping the list for the game billed for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Sunday is Captain Oluchi Ohaegbulem, goalkeeper Faith Omilana, defender Shukurat Oladipo and midfielder Taiwo Afolabi.

Goalkeeper Shukura Bakare, who was in goal for the home game against Tanzania in the first round (which the Falconets won 2-1 to reach this final stage of the series) has also been picked, alongside defenders Jumoke Alani and Oluwabunmi Oladeji.

Midfielders Adoo Yina and Chima Olise, and forwards Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, Janet Akekoromowei, Yemisi Samuel and Opeyemi Ajakaye are also on the roster.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finalists are scheduled to travel out of Nigeria on Tuesday for the first leg encounter, for which the Confederation of African Football has picked South African official Nonjabulo Nonhle Ndlela as referee.

Her compatriots Maneo Evodia Tau and Nandipha Menze will be in the roles of assistant referee 1 and assistant referee 2 respectively, while Nteboheleng Theresia Setoko from Lesotho will serve as fourth official.

Sunday’s encounter at the Azam Stadium Complex will see Tanzanian Somoe Robert Ng’itu play the role of commissioner, while Fransiska Katjaimo from Namibia will be the referee assessor.

The return leg match will take place at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday, 20 January.

FALCONETS TO TACKLE BURUNDI:

Goalkeepers: Anderline Mgbechi; Shukura Bakare; Faith Omilana

Defenders: Oluchi Ohaegbulem; Jumoke Alani; Rebecca Adegbemile; Shukurat Oladipo; Oluwabunmi Oladeji

Midfielders: Adoo Yina; Taiwo Afolabi; Olushola Shobowale; Aminat Folorunsho; Chioma Olise

Forwards: Opeyemi Ajakaye; Chiamaka Okwuchukwu; Chisom Chima; Janet Akekoromowei; Chiamaka Osuigwe; Oluwayemisi Samuel

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

