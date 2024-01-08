Football legend Franz Beckenbauer, nicknamed “Der Kaiser,” is dead.

As reported by the BBC and several other platforms, Beckenbauer, died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, surrounded by family, at the age of 78.

Among other lofty achievements, Beckenbauer lifted the World Cup twice: as a player in 1974 and as a coach in 1990; a feat unmatched in the history of the tournament.

Beckenbauer played for Bayern Munich, winning the top German league four times.

He also led them to three European Cup wins. He won another league title with Hamburg.

He started as a midfielder but later became a famous defender.

He was a natural leader, inspiring his teammates.

People all over the world are sad about Beckenbauer’s death and tributes have been pouring in from across the globe.

Players, coaches, and fans alike are paying their respects to a man who touched the lives of so many.

The Bundesliga aptly described him as “a true icon, then, now, and always.”

