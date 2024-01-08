The Super Eagles of Nigeria will once again restate their commitment to winning the 2023 AFCON to Nigerians as they return to Lagos on Tuesday, 9th January, for a send-forth dinner hosted by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Dubai has been the Eagles’ camp for the last week, with intensive training sessions under Coach Jose Peseiro as they seek to win a fourth AFCON title in Cote d’Ivoire.

The NFF feels the team needs a glamorous send-forth as they hope to win their fourth AFCON title in Ivory Coast.

According to a press release from the NFF media officer, Ademola Olajire, the Eagles will arrive in Lagos aboard a chartered aircraft on Tuesday evening for the event, which will have many political and sports bigwigs in attendance.

The NFF chairman, Musa Gusau, and the minister of sports development, John Owan-Enoh, will be the host and co-host of the dinner event.

Among those invited to the dinner is former Eagles’ captain Segun Odegbami, who was in the Nigerian team that won its first AFCON title in 1980.

Meanwhile, the governors of five states have also been invited to the event: Oyo State’s Seyi Makinde, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, and Douye Diri of Bayelsa State.

While appreciating the governor of Lagos State for his support in deciding to host the Eagles, the NFF president said the event will help the Eagles be in the right frame of mind ahead of the competition.

“The NFF and the Nigeria Football Fraternity are grateful to Governor Sanwo-Olu and his administration for agreeing to host the Send Forth ceremony. It is an occasion to tell the players how much Nigerians will be supporting them at the Africa Cup of Nations Championship.

“The Honourable Minister of Sports Development will deliver a message from Mr. President. We believe that the event, anchored on the Let’s Do It Again theme, will galvanise the team to go for a fourth continental title in Cote d’Ivoire.”

Moreover, the Eagles will be off to Abidjan on an 80-minute flight on Wednesday from Lagos, where they prepare to battle host Ivory Coast Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau in Group A.

Their first game will be against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, 14 January, at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

