The Super Eagles walloped Al Gharbia FC, a local team based in Dubai, 12-0 in a training match in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ademola Lookman scored four goals, while Victor Osimhen and Moses Simon grabbed a brace each.

Also, Sadiq Umar and Ahmed Musa weighed in with a goal each, while there were also two own goals to complete the dozen-goal rout.

Calvin Bassey and substitutes Alex Iwobi and Bright Osayi-Samuel gave good accounts of themselves as an aggressive Super Eagles team laid siege on their opponent’s defence line in a one-sided encounter.

The team, Al Gharbia, play in the third division and paraded a Nigerian midfielder.

A post on the team’s official X account noted, however, that the bigger test for the Eagles will come on Monday when they face another AFCON-bound team, Guinea, in a final warm-up game before they jet out to Lagos.

“Osimhen’s overall play showed that he is in fine shape to justify his coronation as the best player in Africa at the AFCON.

“Fulham defender Bassey was calm and collected in the heart of the defence after he started the test match alongside Portugal-based Chidozie Awaziem.

“Both Iwobi and Osayi Samuel did not start the game, but they impressed when they were introduced to the fray.

“Late replacement for injured Wilfred Ndidi, Alhassan Yusuf also saw action as he played the last 15 minutes of today’s match, which was played behind closed doors at the Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

“NPFL lone representative Olorunleke Ojo replaced Francis Uzoho, who started in goal. The Enyimba shot stopper kept out a penalty to ensure a clean sheet for the team.

“Coach Jose Peseiro made many changes in the game as he tried to have a closer look at all options available before the team’s opening AFCON game next Sunday against Equatorial Guinea,” it said.

It added that Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface and South Africa-based goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali did not see action as they were rested ahead of the Guinea clash.

The 34th edition of the AFCON will kick off on 13 January and end on 11 February.

NAN

