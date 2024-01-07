For the third consecutive season, Arsenal crashed out of the FA Cup in the third round, but it could have been so different if Reiss Nelson had scored from their first opportunity in the third minute.

In place of Gabriel Martinelli, Nelson rounded Alison from the reinstated Aaron Ramsdale, but he hit the side-netting when he should have scored.

Liverpool were under pressure from the off without Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, and they rode their luck in the opening stanza. Mikel Arteta started Kai Havertz in the No. 9 position, and it showed as the Gunners frittered goal-scoring chances away.

Nelson’s shot was blocked by Ibrahima Konate before Havertz tested Alison, who saved comfortably. Joe Gomez got robbed by Bukayo Saka, who rolled it to Havertz, who teed up Nelson, but his blocked shot fell to Martin Odegaard, whose shot cracked the crossbar.

That was the shape of the encounter throughout the first half as Arsenal, time and again, opened up the Liverpool defence, but could not put on the gloss with a goal.

Saka tested Alison in the 27th minute, and in the 30th minute, Havertz had a tame effort at the Liverpool goal. Declan Rice had an effort on goal as Arsenal fans at the Emirate began to get frustrated that the game was still goalless despite the glut of chances enjoyed by Arsenal.

The first half wound down with Trent Alexander-Arnold smacking the Arsenal crossbar with a shot from outside the box. Liverpool were lucky to get to half-time on even grounds, but Jurgen Klopp would have been delighted.

The second half saw Klopp change formation, with Darwin Nunez shifting to the left flank, Luis Díaz moving to the right, and Cody Gakpo moving into the centre-forward position. The Reds got more control of the ball, and Arsenal were not as imperious as they were in the first half.

Saka was set off by Ben White, but Gomez recovered enough to block his shot into Alison’s grateful arms, and Saka volleyed over from a Havertz cutback on the hour as Liverpool gradually found their footing in the game.

Martinelli came on for Nelson in the 64th minute, as Arteta played his first joker. Liverpool substitute Diogo Jota tested Ramsdale, and William Saliba was then booked for holding Jota. Martinelli sped away from Alexander-Arnold twice in a minute, and Klopp reacted by sending on teenagers Conor Bradley and Bobby Clark.

The tide turned when Jakub Kiwior headed Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick past Ramsdale in the 80th minute, and Diaz confirmed the victory in the fifth minute of added time from a breakaway.

For the third season running, Arsenal failed to get past the third round of the FA Cup, and they will rue the many goal-scoring chances they didn’t take. It is now four losses in their last seven matches.

