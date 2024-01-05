The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) signed a strategic partnership deal for the Federation Cup with GTI Asset Management and Trust Ltd. on Thursday.

GTI’s Media Officer, Andrew Andrew Ekejiuba, said this in a statement released to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

According to the statement, the ceremony, which took place in Abuja, will boost the commercial value of the Federation Cup, formerly known as the FA Cup, Nigeria’s oldest domestic club competition, and ensure that it attracts sponsorship.

The President of the NFF, Ibrahim Gusau, commended the GTI Group for what they have achieved with the NPFL and expects the partnership to impact positively on the development of the Federation Cup.

Similarly, the NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi stated: “The NFF is delighted about this partnership as we are keen to have the glory days of the Federation Cup back.

“This agreement has the potential to robustly improve the country’s football economy.”

Reacting to the new deal with NFF, GTI’s Group Managing Director, Abubakar Lawal, affirmed that the company’s expertise and experience would further improve the management of the Federation Cup.

READ ALSO:

He also assured stakeholders that, beginning with the 2023/2024 edition, the structure and prize money of the Federation Cup would be enhanced.

“We expect that between now and the first three years of this deal, the FA Cup would have been transformed into a very competitive tournament full of excitement and glamour.

“Therefore, we call on the investing public to find it worthy to invest in our football via the Nigeria Football Fund (TNFF).

“TNFF has remained a veritable tool in driving football development to a desirable height in the country and it is registered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),” he said.

The FA Cup was created in 1945 and it is currently the main football single-elimination tournament in Nigeria, contested by over 2,000 teams across the 774 local governments of the Federation and FCT.

GTI became a strategic partner to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) in 2022, and since then, the financial institution has remained committed to restructuring the elite league.

NAN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

