On Tuesday, Nigerian football enthusiasts and many others across Africa received disheartening news as SuperSport, the preferred sports channel for many DStv subscribers, revealed its inability to air the much-anticipated 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“SuperSport will not broadcast AFCON 2023,” the statement from MultiChoice read, sending shockwaves through the continent. “However, the games will be available through our partner broadcast stations.”

This development comes hot on the heels of DStv missing out on the Super Eagles’ last two 2026 World Cup qualifiers, leaving fans frustrated and searching for alternatives.

Now, the prospect of following the Super Eagles in the continent’s most prestigious tournament seems daunting.

“It’s unbelievable; I just paid for my subscription,” exclaimed Adebayo Sunday, a die-hard Super Eagles supporter, while speaking with PREMIUM TIMES. “DStv was always the reliable one. Now, where do we even start?”

New bumper deal for CAF

While CAF remains proud to have secured a substantial deal with New World TV for free-to-air and pay-TV rights across sub-Saharan Africa, many feel navigating the unfamiliar landscape may be challenging.

“The media rights agreement with New World TV is the biggest investment by a pan-African broadcaster in CAF’s history,” said CAF President Patrice Motsepe.

“We are very proud to partner with such a globally competitive and innovative broadcasting company, which has adapted quickly to the changing demands and viewing patterns of the modern football audience. New World TV is also introducing new ways of consuming video content through its strong partnerships with various mobile operators and its television networks.”

This latest agreement precedes previous arrangements with entities like SuperSport and BEIN. The contract is reported to have a value of approximately $81 million for an initial three-year term. However, BEIN acted promptly to secure an agreement that permitted them to broadcast the tournament in certain parts of Africa and the Middle East.

As it is, many Nigerians are familiar with the workings of New World TV.

“Which one is New World TV? I don’t have access to fancy satellite channels,” Mr Adebayo continued.

“Will any local stations show the games? I just want to see the Super Eagles shine.”

There is no cause for alarm

Fortunately, there’s hope, as there are plans to sub-license the rights to other broadcasters, making AFCON accessible on free-to-air stations in 46 African countries.

The specific broadcast plans will vary by nation, but they are all geared toward making the flagship tournament more broadly accessible than ever before.

“I think people have to be enlightened properly, I know the games will be available on local stations but will those stations be able to give the extra that SuperSports brings to the table? That is what I am not sure of,” Olayiwola Johnson, a sports journalist, told PREMIUM TIMES in a phone interview.

A broadcaster based in Lagos who craved anonymity wondered why many were making it look like the end of the world because SuperSport would not broadcast AFCON.

“I think CAF just decided to stamp their feet and get the best deal possible. If the affected cable station valued their customers enough, they would have gone the extra mile to get the rights.

“Very soon everyone will get to know the free-to-air platforms they can tune in to watch the AFCON games, so people should just calm down,” he concluded.

There are indications that the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) will be a prominent presence on the free-to-air platforms for broadcasting AFCON matches.

But as the kickoff fast approaches, there is a sense of surprise among many as they come to terms with the restricted options available to watch not only the Super Eagles but also the other 23 nations competing for the continent’s most prestigious football title in Cote d’Ivoire.

