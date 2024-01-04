The Super Eagles of Nigeria should be more intentional with their “Let’s do it again” campaign after CAF increased the prize money by 40 per cent from the last edition.

CAF, the governing body for African football, declared that the upcoming 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire, scheduled from 13 January to 11 February, will see an enhanced financial reward for the quarterfinals upwards.

This implies that the Super Eagles and the remaining 23 participating nations will compete for a prize of seven million dollars.

According to CAF Media, the runner-up of TotalEnergies AFCON Cote d’Ivoire 2023 will now get USD 4 000 000, while each of the two semi-finalists will receive USD 2 500 000, and each of the four quarter-finalists will receive USD 1 300 000.

Patrice Motsepe, the president of CAF, commented on the progress achieved by the organisation in the past two years, stating that the increase in prize money is aimed at fortifying and advancing African football.

“I am confident that a portion of the prize money will contribute to developing football and also benefit all the football stakeholders, as well as assist our member associations with their administrations.”

AFCON begins on Saturday, 13th January, with hosts Cote d’Ivoire playing against Guinea-Bissau in Abidjan before Nigeria plays against Equatorial Guinea the following day at the same venue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

