With the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) just around the corner, the number of players in the Super Eagles’ pre-tournament training camp in Abu Dhabi has soared to 19.
The latest arrivals as announced by team officials are AC Milan’s Samuel Chukwueze and South-Africa-based Stanley Nwabili.
Before the latest arrivals, leading the charge of players on the ground is the experienced captain, Ahmed Musa, alongside defence stalwart, Kenneth Omeruo, who are the only past AFCON winners in the present Super Eagles set-up.
Moses Simon, known for his lightning pace and mesmerising dribbling, is also in town with Olorunleke Ojo, the sole home-based player who brings raw talent and a burning desire to prove himself on the biggest stage.
Alex Iwobi, with his silky touches; Ademola Lookman, Joe Aribo, Frank Onyeka and Bruno Onyemaechi are some of the other players eager to impress Coach Peseiro.
Victor Osimhen, Francis Uzoho and newly invited Alhassan Yusuf are top on the list of those still being expected
Busy schedule
The Super Eagles will be in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, for a one-week training camp that will last until Tuesday, 9 January.
The team will fly back to Lagos on Tuesday 9 January, and then fly into the Ivorian capital, Abidjan, on Wednesday, 10 January.
The Super Eagles, in their quest for a fourth continental title, will take on Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, 14 January in their first match of Group A, before further clashes with host nation Cote d’Ivoire (18 January) and Guinea Bissau (22 January).
Players in camp
1. Ahmed Musa
2. Kenneth Omeruo
3. Moses Simon
4. Olurunleke Ojo
5. Alex Iwobi
6. Semi Ajayi
7. Ola Aina
8. Calvin Bassey
9. Ademola Lookman
10. Joe Aribo
11. Frank Onyeka
12. Bruno Onyeamachi
13. Chidozie Awaziem
14. Zaidu Sanusi
15. Victor Boniface
16. Raphael Onyedika
17. Osayi Bright
18. Samuel Chukwueze
19. Stanley Nwabili
