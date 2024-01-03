With the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) just around the corner, the number of players in the Super Eagles’ pre-tournament training camp in Abu Dhabi has soared to 19.

The latest arrivals as announced by team officials are AC Milan’s Samuel Chukwueze and South-Africa-based Stanley Nwabili.

Before the latest arrivals, leading the charge of players on the ground is the experienced captain, Ahmed Musa, alongside defence stalwart, Kenneth Omeruo, who are the only past AFCON winners in the present Super Eagles set-up.

Moses Simon, known for his lightning pace and mesmerising dribbling, is also in town with Olorunleke Ojo, the sole home-based player who brings raw talent and a burning desire to prove himself on the biggest stage.

Alex Iwobi, with his silky touches; Ademola Lookman, Joe Aribo, Frank Onyeka and Bruno Onyemaechi are some of the other players eager to impress Coach Peseiro.

Victor Osimhen, Francis Uzoho and newly invited Alhassan Yusuf are top on the list of those still being expected

Busy schedule

The Super Eagles will be in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, for a one-week training camp that will last until Tuesday, 9 January.

The team will fly back to Lagos on Tuesday 9 January, and then fly into the Ivorian capital, Abidjan, on Wednesday, 10 January.

The Super Eagles, in their quest for a fourth continental title, will take on Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, 14 January in their first match of Group A, before further clashes with host nation Cote d’Ivoire (18 January) and Guinea Bissau (22 January).

Players in camp

1. Ahmed Musa

2. Kenneth ⁠Omeruo

3. ⁠Moses Simon

4. ⁠Olurunleke Ojo

5. Alex ⁠Iwobi

6. ⁠Semi Ajayi

7. ⁠Ola Aina

8. ⁠Calvin Bassey

9. ⁠Ademola Lookman

10. Joe ⁠Aribo

11. ⁠Frank Onyeka

12. ⁠Bruno Onyeamachi

13. ⁠Chidozie Awaziem

14. ⁠Zaidu Sanusi

15. Victor ⁠Boniface

16. ⁠Raphael Onyedika

17. ⁠Osayi Bright

18. Samuel Chukwueze

19. Stanley Nwabili

