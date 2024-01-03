The Super Eagles have suffered a significant setback ahead of the commencement of the 2023 Nations Cup tournament on 13 January.

Wilfred Ndidi, 27, has been sidelined due to injury, leading to his replacement by Alhassan Yusuf.

The Super Eagles’ media officer, Babafemi Raji, announced this on Wednesday morning. With 53 caps, Wilfred Ndidi has been a prominent player for the Eagles, participating in both the World Cup and Nations Cup tournaments.

In his stead, 23-year-old Alhassan Yusuf, who currently plays for the Belgian team Royal Antwerp, has been brought in.

Yusuf has made 25 appearances in various competitions for Antwerp this season, registering one goal and two assists.

However, Yusuf has not made any appearance for the Super Eagles.

More to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

