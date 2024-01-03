The Super Eagles have suffered a significant setback ahead of the commencement of the 2023 Nations Cup tournament on 13 January.
Wilfred Ndidi, 27, has been sidelined due to injury, leading to his replacement by Alhassan Yusuf.
The Super Eagles’ media officer, Babafemi Raji, announced this on Wednesday morning. With 53 caps, Wilfred Ndidi has been a prominent player for the Eagles, participating in both the World Cup and Nations Cup tournaments.
ALSO READ: AFCON: Mane speaks ahead of Senegal’s trophy defence
In his stead, 23-year-old Alhassan Yusuf, who currently plays for the Belgian team Royal Antwerp, has been brought in.
Yusuf has made 25 appearances in various competitions for Antwerp this season, registering one goal and two assists.
However, Yusuf has not made any appearance for the Super Eagles.
More to follow…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999