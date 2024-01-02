In just 11 days, the premier football competition in Africa will kick off, and the 24 participating teams are finalising preparations for an interesting display during the 30-day event in Cote d’Ivoire.

The defending champions, Senegal, stand at the forefront of the nations poised to vie for Africa’s most coveted football trophy.

One of the standout players to keep an eye on is the Senegalese superstar, Sadio Mane. In an interview with CAF’s official website, Mane shared insights about his team, the Teranga Lions of Senegal, and the tough challenge awaiting them in Group C.

Mane, who led Senegal to their heroic AFCON title in 2021, revealed the toughness of the Lions’ group and the competition, saying that it might take extra effort to defend their title.

“We know it won’t be easy, but we will be there to do our best and try to go through every round. We are expecting tough competition. This competition will be one of the strongest since I started playing in it because all the big countries are here and they all have their targets, but we will see what will happen.”

Senegal is in Group C with three other countries, Cameroon, The Gambia, and Guinea, who played a barren draw with the Lions in 2022.

In addition, the 31-year-old Mane, who currently plies his trade in the Saudi Pro League, added that one of the biggest moments of his footballing career was lifting the AFCON, which he did in 2021.

“First, winning the AFCON was the best trophy I have ever won in my life, and coming to do it again will be special and a big achievement.

“It’s been a dream to play in this competition since I was a kid, and we will do our best. Winning the AFCON will have a big impact on our football because we have won all the other categories, which is great for the country.”

Senegal will begin their title defence Monday 15 January against The Gambia and play other Lions from East Africa, Cameroon, three days later. They conclude the group stage by rekindling hostilities against Guinea on Wednesday, 23 January.

All their matches will take place at the Stade Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro, which will also play host to a Round of 16 match and quarter-finals encounter.

