The year ended on a high note for the Super Eagles duo of Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey, as Fulham secured a thrilling 2-1 victory over Arsenal in the final London derby of the 2023 Premier League on Sunday. ‘

Despite Bukayo Saka’s early strike for the Gunners, the Cottagers roared back with goals from Raul Jimenez and Bobby De Cordova-Reid to claim all three points and deny Arsenal the chance to climb to the top of the table.

Iwobi, who reunited with manager Marco Silva at Fulham after his summer transfer from Everton, has found his groove after a slow start.

With 16 league appearances, 3 goals, and an assist under his belt, the midfielder is proving his worth in the Fulham midfield.

For Bassey, who turned 24 today (31 December), the move from Ajax to Fulham has rejuvenated his career.

Though booked in the 77th minute, he played a crucial role in denying Arsenal any points in the derby.

Hopefully, Iwobi and Bassey’s current form spills over into the 2023 AFCON tournament in Cote d’Ivoire, where they’ll represent the Super Eagles.

Son sinks Bournemouth

Elsewhere, Son Heung-min continued his hot streak with his 12th Premier League goal of the season, helping Tottenham secure a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth.

This win marks Spurs’ fourth in five games, propelling them closer to rivals Arsenal in the standings.

Pape Sarr opened the scoring for Tottenham early on, but his joy was short-lived as an injury cast doubt on his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The hosts then waited until the 71st minute for Son to double their lead before heading for the Asian Cup.

Richarlison sealed victory as he grabbed his fifth goal in five games.

Alex Scott’s late consolation for Bournemouth wasn’t enough to dampen Tottenham’s spirits, as the result leaves them just one point behind fifth-placed Arsenal heading into 2024.

