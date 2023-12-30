Jose Peseiro has unveiled the 25 players he believes can secure Nigeria’s fourth Nations Cup title.

While there were unexpected selections, our publication has decided to fully support the coach and align with the Nigeria Football Federation’s ‘Let’s do it again’ campaign.

This analysis aims to bring attention to the team’s shortcomings, examine the squad, and suggests how the manager can address these weaknesses.

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabili; Francis Uzoho; Olorunleke Ojo

Nwabili, the newly appointed goalie for the national team, appears to be a desperate option for Peseiro. What became of Adebayo Adeleye, the goalkeeper who faced Sierra Leone on June 18, 2023? Ojo, a home-based player who is likewise untested at this level, is the third goalkeeper on the team.

Uzoho is likely to be the Eagles goalkeeper in Cote d’Ivoire, and many Nigerians are hoping it’s the version that performed well for Omonia against Manchester United at Old Trafford in a Europa League match in October 2022. While Uzoho has the potential to be an asset for the Eagles, his inconsistency and tendency for mistakes have prevented him from gaining the confidence of many Nigerians.

Defenders (9): Olaoluwa Aina; Chidozie Awaziem; Bright Osayi-Samuel; William Troost-Ekong; Bruno Onyemaechi; Kenneth Omeruo; Oluwasemilogo Ajayi; Calvin Bassey; Zaidu Sanusi

Here, Peseiro has chosen five central defenders, which looks like a lopsided combination, but both Bassey and Awaziem have played at both left and right back positions for their clubs and the Eagles. Peseiro’s preferred central defensive partnership is Ajayi and Bassey, who are both assured on the ball and can progress the ball into midfield, but they are also non-vocal for the role of a central defender.

With more minutes under his belt in central defensive positions for Fulham in the EPL, we hope he will translate that experience into more communication to help his colleagues in their positional dispositions. In Aina and Sanusi, Peseiro possesses two attack-minded fullbacks, and the advice to the Portuguese will be to use them individually and not together.

Midfielders (5): Wilfred Ndidi; Raphael Onyedika; Joe Ayodele-Aribo; Frank Onyeka; Alex Iwobi

This is the part of the Eagles’ squad with the most challenges. After choosing just five midfielders, none look like they have been able to act as the Eagles’ conductor-in-chief. Who of these five will set the tempo of play and conduct proceedings from the middle of the pitch? We suspect Kelechi Iheanacho will be a hybrid attacker, but that is if Peseiro employs a three-man backline.

Aribo has played just four full games for Southampton in the Championship, while Ndidi’s role has changed this season at Leicester. The deep-lying destroyer of past seasons is now a box-to-box midfielder who has been instructed to run beyond his attackers.

Will Peseiro deploy him in this role for the Eagles? Oghenekaro Etebo was the perfect foil for Ndidi at the 2018 World Cup, but this squad, especially the chosen midfielders, all look like grafters, apart from Iwobi, who has previously not shown the capacity to control a match.

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (8); Victor Osimhen; Kelechi Iheanacho; Sadiq Umar; Moses Simon; Ademola Lookman; Samuel Chukwueze; Victor Boniface

Goal-scoring talent is abundant among the eight forwards in this roster, raising the question of how to effectively utilise them. Considering this squad, we recommend that Peseiro adopt a 3-2-1-3 formation. Players such as Simon and Boniface, with impressive assist records in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, respectively, can flank Osimhen in the front three.

Either Iwobi or Iheanacho can fill the position behind the strikers, depending on their work rate. As for the two players in front of the three defenders, Onyeka and Onyedika are suitable choices, given their penchant for tackling.

It is also expedient that we compare this 2024 set with their contemporaries who won the AFCON in 1980, 1994, and 2013 and ask, Can the Eagles do it again?

The spine of the Super Eagles does not look strong enough

There is a distinct theme to tournament-winning teams: the spine of the team. These comprise the goalkeeper, central defender, midfielder, and striker. The 1980, 1994, and 2013 teams had distinct features, but all had a veritable spine, from which the team got its strength.

The 1980 squad

The first Eagles to become No. 1 in Africa. Tiko Jalesevic, popularly called Father Tiko, coached the team. That team was full of exceptional talents. In goal, they had two excellent goalkeepers, Best Ogedegbe and Emmanuel Okala.

In defence were the ‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwu, Tunde Bamidele, and in central midfield, Aloysius Atuegbu, and Mudashiru Lawal. In the attack were ‘Mathematical’ Segun Odegbami, Adokiye Amiesimaka, Felix Owolabi, and Okey Isima.

The spine was Ogedegbe/Okala, Chukwu, Lawal, and Odegbami. That team scored eight goals and conceded just once.

The 1994 squad

Undoubtedly, this team stood out as the continent’s finest, a fact further affirmed by their impressive performance in the 1994 World Cup. Guided by Clemens Westerhof, who had five years to shape the team according to his vision, Peter Rufai provided a confidence boost as the goalkeeper. Despite Stephen Keshi’s presence in this squad, it was Uche Okechukwu who effectively marshaled the defensive unit for the Eagles.

In midfield was Sunday Oliseh, who could tackle, pass short and long, and set the tone for the team while adding some goals for the team. And in the attack was the inimitable Rashidi Yekini, the original ‘goalsfather’ of the Eagles.

The team scored nine goals and conceded three.

The 2013 squad

Although this Keshi-led team surprised many with their eventual triumph in South Africa, they boasted a good core that held the team together.

Vincent Enyeama was in goal, with Kenneth Omeruo bursting into the limelight to replace Joseph Yobo. In midfield, Mikel Obi, for the first time, played his No. 6 position instead of his preferred No. 10 role, as he sat with Ogenyi Onazi to dictate the flow of proceedings. The 2-1 win over Cote d’Ivoire in the quarterfinal showed Mikel at his best as both a destructive force and an orchestrator.

In attack, the Eagles had Emmanuel Emenike, who was potent and finished the tournament as the joint-top scorer, even though he missed the final.

The team scored 11 goals and conceded four.

The 2023 squad

The first assertion is that the squad is unbalanced. We have a goalkeeping challenge, which does not instill confidence in anyone, apart from maybe Peseiro. The central defenders are newbies who are not commanding, and the midfield lacks a veritable orchestrator.

The attack is top-heavy with serious hitters, but can a loaded attack win a tournament? The answer is mostly no, but Nigeria can rewrite history when the Nations Cup kicks off on 13 January 2024.

We wish Peseiro and his ‘Let’s do it again’ Eagles the best of luck.

