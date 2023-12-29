Nigeria, three-time champions of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), has unveiled a 25-man squad for its quest for a fourth title.

Head Coach Jose Peseiro’s roster features familiar faces, with three goalkeepers, nine defenders, five midfielders, and eight forwards.

Captain Ahmed Musa returns after missing the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

South Africa-based goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili joins Francis Uzoho and Olorunleke Ojo between the posts.

Kenneth Omeruo, the only other squad member alongside Musa who lifted the 2013 trophy in South Africa, leads the defence alongside William Ekong. Olaoluwa Aina, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi, Chidozie Awaziem, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and Bruno Onyemaechi complete the backline.

Wilfred Ndidi, back after missing the World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe, will anchor the midfield with Alex Iwobi, Raphael Onyedika, Joe Ayodele-Aribo, and Frank Onyeka.

Up front, Musa, Nigeria’s record World Cup scorer with braces in both 2014 and 2018, joins African Player of the Year Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Boniface, Sadiq Umar, and Ademola Lookman.

The squad departs for a one-week training camp in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on 2 January, returning to Lagos on 9 January before flying to Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on 10 January.

Nigeria’s opening Group A match is against Equatorial Guinea on 14 January 2024, followed by clashes with host nation Ivory Coast ( 18 January) and Guinea Bissau ( 22 January).

Seeking their fourth continental crown, the Super Eagles have triumphed before, winning on home soil in 1980, in Tunisia in 1994, and in South Africa in 2013.

In 1984, when Ivory Coast hosted, a young Nigerian squad led by the legendary Stephen Keshi reached the final, losing to Cameroon.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabili (Chippa United, South Africa), Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus), Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England), Chidozie Awaziem (Boavista FC, Portugal), Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey), William Troost-Ekong (PAOK Salonika, Greece), Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal), Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey), Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England), Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England), Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England), Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium), Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England), Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England), Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Sivasspor K, Turkey), Victor Osimhen (Napoli SC, Italy), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England), Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad, Spain), Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France), Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy), Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy), Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

