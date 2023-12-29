The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) game week 16 lived up to its billing and more with some surprises springing up in a few centres.

Lobi Stars go joint top of the table with a 1-0 win at home against inconsistent Niger Tornadoes who lost on the day after a fine run of games in their last three.

In Owerri, Sikiru Alimi’s goal ended up being a consolation as Remo Stars crumbled under pressure in extra time to lose 1-3 away against Heartland FC.

Onyekachi Okafor’s acrobatic finish and Chinedu Ike’s goal of the season contender, looping finish over Kayode Bankole in goal for Remo Stars in the 93rd and 95th minute was enough to dampen the stars away.

The Skyblue Stars remain top albeit on goal difference of +5.

In Jos, Albert Hilary’s 76th strike was enough to see the Peace Boys, Plateau United prevail over stubborn “noisy Lagosians”, Sporting Lagos, to claim all three points on home soil.

In Bayelsa, Robert Mizo’s Second-half penalty loss proved costly for Bayelsa United as the People’s Elephant, Enyimba, claimed all 3 points available on the road to go 4th on the NPFL log.

Ekene Awazie just returning from injury got the first for Enyimba in the 65th minute while Mbaoma Chijioke sealed the win with a well-converted penalty of theirs in the 81st minute.

Israel Consul got Bayelsa United’s consolation in the 71st minute.

In Enugu, Rangers International crushed Shooting Stars 2-0 in an encounter that could have seen more goals had the host been more clinical.

Kalu Nweke and C. Okorie were amongst the goals in the 27th and 90th minute in a game that signalled a new beginning in the newly renovated Cathedral.

Other centers

Sunshine recovered from the tragedy to their kitman to down impressive Savannah Tigers, Doma United, 2-0 in Akure.

While Akwa United failed to rescue rot losing away to Katsina up north 1-0, Kano Pillars also saw off a spirited Kwara United side 2-1 in an end-to-end encounter in Kano.

Abia Warriors disciplined Gombe United on home turf 3-1 to move 8th on the log.

Lastly, Rivers United played a 1-1 draw against Bendel Insurance in a game marred with controversies on home turf in Port Harcourt.

