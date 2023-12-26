Liverpool conquered Turf Moor on Boxing Day, defeating Burnley 2-0 to reclaim the top spot on the Premier League table.

Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez struck early, giving the Reds a dream start in the 6th minute.

While it seemed enough for the three points, Diogo Jota’s late strike cemented their victory.

This Boxing Day triumph elevates Liverpool to the top with 42 points from 19 games, temporarily dethroning Arsenal.

The Gunners can, however, reclaim the lead with a win against West Ham United in Wednesday’s explosive London Derby.

Entering the match, Jürgen Klopp exuded confidence, having won all five of his Boxing Day Premier League games with a staggering 17-1 aggregate.

ℹ️ Jürgen Klopp has won all five Boxing Day games in his Premier League career by an aggregate score of 17-1 ℹ️ Mohamed Salah has failed to score or assist in his last five games against Burnley https://t.co/BixBbA7Hpj — Squawka Bet (@SquawkaBet) December 26, 2023

Liverpool’s dominance was evident from the start, with Nunez converting a beautiful combination with Cody Gakpo just six minutes in.

Despite disallowed goals from Gakpo and Harvey Elliott, the Reds held on, securing a crucial victory.

Another loss for Iwobi’s Fulham

Elsewhere, Alex Iwobi and Fulham endured a disappointing 3-0 defeat to high-flying Bournemouth. Dominic Solanke extended his scoring streak with a second-half penalty, sealing the win at the Vitality Stadium.

Most goals scored in the Premier League so far this season: ◎ 14 – Erling Haaland

◉ 12 – Dominic Solanke

◎ 12 – Mohamed Salah Intruder alert. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/v7l72C1o3h — Squawka (@Squawka) December 26, 2023

Andoni Iraola’s tactical tweaks proved decisive for Bournemouth. Justin Kluivert capitalized on a fine run by Alex Scott just before half-time, and Solanke punished Joao Palhinha’s foul on Antoine Semenyo with a penalty. Luis Sinisterra added a cherry on top with a third goal in stoppage time.

Relegation battle

Luton claimed a dramatic 3-2 victory over Sheffield United in a crucial relegation battle. Carlton Morris, coming off the bench, orchestrated the turnaround, causing Jack Robinson and Anis Slimane to score own goals within four minutes.

This win marks Luton’s second consecutive Premier League victory and was also notable for being officiated by Sam Allison, the first black referee in the league in 15 years.

In the day’s early kickoff, Nottingham Forest celebrated their new manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s first win with Chris Wood’s hat-trick against his former club, Newcastle.

Wood’s goals, including a magnificent solo effort, secured a 3-1 victory at St James’ Park, pushing Forest up to 16th in the table.

Action will continue in the Premier League on Wednesday with a handful of other interesting fixtures.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

