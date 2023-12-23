Liverpool came from behind to hold Arsenal to an entertaining 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday.

The Gunneers had a dream start as Gabriel headed therm in front early in the game, but just before the half hour mark, Mohamed Salah struck the equaliser for the Reds.

Though both sides pushed for a winning goal, it never came as the spoils were shared.

With the result, Arsenal are guaranteed to celebrate the Christmas as the top team in the Premier League.

Bleak Xmas

It was however different for Alex Iwobi and his Fulham teammates, as they faced a dampened Christmas spirit after a 2-0 defeat to Burnley at their Craven Cottage home ground on Saturday.

Despite playing the full match, Iwobi couldn’t help his team salvage a point, let alone secure victory against a determined Burnley side.

The visitors’ clinical performance delivered Vincent Kompany’s Burnley a deserved win with two stunning long-range strikes from Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge.

This sealed Burnley’s first win since 2 December, while Fulham suffered their second consecutive league defeat following a 3-0 setback at Newcastle the previous week.

Solanke’s hat-trick

Elsewhere on Saturday, Dominic Solanke shattered Nottingham Forest’s hopes of a comeback and Nuno Espirito Santo’s debut with a last-minute hat-trick for Bournemouth, securing a 3-2 away victory.

Chris Wood’s 74th-minute header briefly seemed to pull Forest level after Anthony Elanga’s opener, but Solanke’s earlier brace (within seven minutes) and dramatic injury-time header extinguished their fightback.

Willy Boly’s controversial red card in the 23rd minute was one of the big talking points from the five-goal thriller and it proved a pivotal moment. Nuno needs to roll up his sleeves as he now faces a daunting relegation battle. Forest could even find themselves in the bottom three if Boxing Day fixtures go against them.

London teams get crucial wins

Elsewhere, West Ham hammered Manchester United 2-0, thanks to second-half goals from Jarod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus.

In another game in London, Tottenham Hotspur continued their resurgence with a 2-1 victory over Everton, propelling them back into the top four.

Finally, Andros Townsend’s first-half goal secured Luton Town a crucial 1-0 victory over Newcastle at Kenilworth Road, boosting their Premier League survival hopes.

