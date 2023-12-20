Head Coach Christopher Danjuma has invited 25 players for next month’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifying fixture against Burundi.

Goalkeepers Anderlin Mgbechi and Shukurat Bakare, defenders Oluchi Ohaegbulam and Comfort Folorunsho, midfielders Taiwo Afolabi and Adoo Yina, and forwards Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, Chisom Chima and Aminat Omowunmi Bello top the list of the invitees.

Also on the roster are FIFA U17 World Cup bronze-medallist goalkeeper Faith Omilana, defenders Jumoke Alani, Emamuzo Edafe and Shukurat Oladipo, as well as midfielders Chinyere Kalu and Chioma Olise, and forwards Opeyemi Ajakaye, Oluwayemisi Samuel and Janet Akekoromowei.

The invited players are expected to resume camp in the Federal Capital, Abuja, on Wednesday, 27 December.

After reaching the third round of the qualification series without kicking a ball, following the withdrawal of Mauritius, the Falconets edged their counterparts from Tanzania 3-2 on aggregate in the second round last month.

With the victory, the team set up a clash with the East Africans who had sent packing from the race the U20 girls of South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Burundi will host the first leg of the fixture in Bujumbura within the weekend of 12 – 14 January 2024 with the return leg at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday, 20 January 2024.

The winner of the fixture will reach the last round of the qualification series, with those matches to be played in March 2024.

ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS:

Goalkeepers

Kehinde Afuye (FC Robo Queens); Faith Omilana (Naija Ratels); Anderlin Mgbechi (Delta Queens); Shukurat Bakare (Nasarawa Amazons)

Defenders

Jumoke Alani (Edo Queens); Oluwabunmi Semilore (Naija Ratels); Oluchi Ohaegbulam (Nasarawa Amazons); Shukurat Oladipo (FC Robo Queens); Comfort Folorunsho (Edo Queens); Emamuzo Edafe (Rivers Angels); Rebecca Adegbemile (Delta Queens)

Midfielders

Taiwo Afolabi (Delta Queens); Chinyere Kalu (Nasarawa Amazons); Aminat Folorunsho (Rivers Angels); Shukurat Shobowale (Nasarawa Amazons); Chioma Olise (Edo Queens); Adoo Yina (Nasarawa Amazons)

Forwards

Chiamaka Okwuchukwu (Rivers Angels); Aminat Bello (Unattached); Opeyemi Ajakaye (FC Robo Queens); Chiamaka Osuigwe (Edo Queens); Chisom Chima (Bayelsa Queens); Mary Nkpa (Heartland Queens); Janet Akekoromowei (Asisat Academy); Oluwayemisi Samuel (Bayelsa Queens)

