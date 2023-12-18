The draws for the round of 16 for the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League draws were made on Monday in Nyon, with Victor Osimhen and his Napoli side drawn against five-time champions Barcelona.

Osimhen scored his first UCL goal of the season in the matchday six 2-0 win over Sporting Braga. Still, he will be hoping to be in better fettle for the first leg, which comes up at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in February.

The other Nigerian in the draw is Zaidu Sanusi, and his Porto side is drawn with Arsenal while defending champions Manchester City drew the group phase surprise FC Copenhagen. Thirteen-time champions Real Madrid were drawn against the dangerous RB Leipzig team.

Round of 16 fixtures

Porto vs Arsenal

Napoli vs Barcelona

Paris vs Real Sociedad

Inter vs Atlético de Madrid

PSV vs Dortmund

Lazio vs Bayern

Copenhagen vs Man City

Leipzig vs Real Madrid

The draws

According to UEFA, “Two seeding pots were formed: one consisting of the eight group winners (seeded teams) and the other of the eight runners-up (unseeded teams). No team could be drawn against a club from their group or any side from their association.

“Seeded group winners were drawn away in the round of 16 first legs and at home in the return matches.”

The first leg matches will be played on 13, 14, 20, and 21 February, and 5/6/12/13 March.

