The draws for the round of 16 for the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League draws were made on Monday in Nyon, with Victor Osimhen and his Napoli side drawn against five-time champions Barcelona.
Osimhen scored his first UCL goal of the season in the matchday six 2-0 win over Sporting Braga. Still, he will be hoping to be in better fettle for the first leg, which comes up at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in February.
The other Nigerian in the draw is Zaidu Sanusi, and his Porto side is drawn with Arsenal while defending champions Manchester City drew the group phase surprise FC Copenhagen. Thirteen-time champions Real Madrid were drawn against the dangerous RB Leipzig team.
Round of 16 fixtures
Porto vs Arsenal
Napoli vs Barcelona
Paris vs Real Sociedad
Inter vs Atlético de Madrid
PSV vs Dortmund
Lazio vs Bayern
Copenhagen vs Man City
Leipzig vs Real Madrid
The draws
According to UEFA, “Two seeding pots were formed: one consisting of the eight group winners (seeded teams) and the other of the eight runners-up (unseeded teams). No team could be drawn against a club from their group or any side from their association.
“Seeded group winners were drawn away in the round of 16 first legs and at home in the return matches.”
The first leg matches will be played on 13, 14, 20, and 21 February, and 5/6/12/13 March.
