Arsenal are back atop the English Premier League table after a dominant 2-0 win over Brighton at the Emirates on Sunday.

Many expected their reign to be short-lived, but a goalless draw between Liverpool and Manchester United in the final fixture kept the Gunners in first place for at least another weekend.

Liverpool’s goalless stalemate against Manchester United, their first since April, proved costly, not just in missed points but also in dashed hopes of a club record.

Gunners outshine Brighton

Sunday’s match at the Emirates Stadium was a one-sided affair, with Arsenal dictating the pace.

Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring with a near-post header from a corner shortly after halftime.

Kai Havertz sealed the victory with a composed finish in the closing stages after a breakaway initiated by substitute Eddie Nketiah.

Despite spurning numerous chances, Arsenal’s 26 shots to Brighton’s 6 underlined their dominance.

This win allowed the Gunners to bounce back from last weekend’s 1-0 loss to Aston Villa and capitalise on Manchester City’s draw with Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Brighton slipped a place to ninth after their Europa League exertions on Thursday.

Aston Villa conquer in London

Aston Villa kept pace with Arsenal at the top of the table thanks to a dramatic late victory against Brentford.

Late goals from Alex Moreno and Ollie Watkins secured the win in London for Villa after Bees defender Ben Mee saw red in the 71st minute for a reckless challenge on Leon Bailey.

Keane Lewis-Potter had opened the scoring for Brentford, but the game turned on its head after Mee’s dismissal.

Moreno equalised in the 77th minute, and Watkins completed the comeback eight minutes later.

The victory kept Unai Emery’s side within a point of Arsenal at the top, despite a late red card for Boubacar Kamara.

West Ham Hammer Wolves

A first-half brace from Mohammed Kudus powered West Ham to a 3-0 victory over Wolves, their seventh win from nine matches.

Kudus, who scored against Freiburg on Thursday to help top their Europa League group, proved that the recent thrashing at Fulham was just a blip.

His goals in the 24th and 40th minutes set the Hammers on their way, and while Pablo Sarabia had a goal ruled out for offside, the hosts deserved their victory.

Jarrod Bowen added a third in the 74th minute to complete the rout.

As the Premier League gets into the busy festive season, the title race is heating up nicely.

Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Liverpool are all pushing hard to dethrone Man City who are going through a rough patch in this campaign.

